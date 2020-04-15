Natron Energy Provides Backup Power to Forced Physics Data Center Technology for Their High-Performance Compute (HPC) Suite at the H5 Data Centers Phoenix, AZ Campus

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natron Energy, the world leader in sodium-ion batteries using Prussian Blue chemistry has successfully deployed their innovative BlueTray4000™ battery with Forced Physics DCT within their High-Performance Compute platform enabling uninterrupted performance and ride-through backup power. Natron’s batteries provide the 48V DC bridging and peak power capacity required to ensure Forced Physics’ OCP Rack platform transfers smoothly to generator power in the H5 Data Centers Phoenix facility, a data center where the backup generators can carry the full load within fifteen seconds.

“We at Natron are delighted to be an integral part of this HPC demonstration project with Forced Physics DCT and H5 Data Centers, as the increasing demands of new IT workloads have surpassed the capacity of existing lead and lithium batteries to safely provide backup power matching these new peak demands,” said Jack Pouchet, Vice President Sales of Natron Energy. “Our battery’s unique characteristics of extremely high peak-power, wide operating temperature range, rapid charge/discharge, high cycle count, long life, safety, and sustainability are well suited to the demands of the Forced Physics DCT HPC platform.”

“Natron’s sodium-ion battery enables us to ensure our HPC workloads remain active as the data center transitions to back-up power without the need for a complex UPS system or electrical infrastructure,” said Scott Davis, Forced Physics DCT CEO. “The very wide operating temperature range and high peak power capacity of Natron’s batteries are a perfect match for data center operations utilizing JouleForce cooling technology. Combined with the Natron battery, our system can achieve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings never seen within the data center community. We are also pleased to share a common goal of sustainability.”

“H5 Data Centers has worked closely with Forced Physics DCT hosting their HPC suite in our Phoenix Data Center,” said Carlos Olivar, H5 Data Centers Vice President. “We are the first commercial data center to incorporate Natron Energy’s sodium-ion battery in our production environment and we look forward to working with Natron Energy as they introduce new batteries and capabilities to the data center market.”

About Natron Energy

Natron Energy manufactures battery products based on a unique Prussian blue chemistry for a wide variety of energy storage applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and behind-the-meter applications. Natron’s batteries are UL 1973 recognized, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with lower cost, longer lasting, more efficient, safer batteries. Natron is backed by leading venture capital investors including Prelude Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Chevron.

About Forced Physics

Forced Physics DCT, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a provider of innovative IT cooling. Their newly released JouleForce™ cooling technology significantly reduces the carbon footprint of data centers while providing cost savings to operators and end users. JouleForce technology requires only filtered outside air. This technology can now be utilized within existing servers and eliminates the need for server fans, water, liquid and chilled inlet rack air. Customers save over 40% CapEx and 40% OpEx. This novel, breakthrough JouleForce technology can operate in any climate meeting the needs of HCP and ruggedized Edge deployments. To learn more, visit www.forcedphysics-dct.com.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.