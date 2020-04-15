Physitrack: Nuffield Health launch virtual physiotherapy service to support patients during Covid-19 lockdown

IPSWICH, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuffield Health, the UK's largest healthcare charity, has launched a virtual physio App to continue to support patients during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Partnering with Physitrack, the global patient connectivity and telehealth provider, The Nuffield Health My Physio App will connect patients needing rehabilitation with one of its 550 Chartered Physiotherapists.

Together, Nuffield Health and Physitrack will deliver remote patient engagement, outcomes tracking and telehealth via custom mobile and web apps to Nuffield Health’s 330,000 patients across the UK. Available on the App Store and Google Play, the new remote service is available to individuals with private medical insurance or those who wish to self-fund treatment.

Martin Fidock, Head of Commercial and Operational Development at Nuffield Health comments: “We are a long established provider of physiotherapy services with a focus on delivering clinical excellence and customer focussed solutions. The delivery of our Nuffield Health My Physio App will allow our Chartered Physiotherapists to continue to provide expert diagnosis, advice and rehabilitation to manage patient recovery in the comfort of their own home.”

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack, adds: “Nuffield Health is widely known for exceptional customer and clinical care and we’re very excited we found a perfect fit with our technology to ensure their patients' journeys to recovery are not disrupted as a result of the Covid-19 situation.

“In just a few days, Nuffield Health and Physitrack has co-developed a tailored version of Physitrack's patient apps that is designed to fit Nuffield Health patients' needs for the continuation of care plans for 330,000 patients, many of which are in lockdown in their homes, using telehealth and home exercise prescription."

Nuffield Health is committed to building a healthier nation and through its physiotherapy services, aims to treat both the pain and its cause, helping to improve life in the short term and prevent long-term problems. During a time of self-isolation and restricted engagement, Nuffield Health is dedicated to helping the nation keep fit and well. Find out more about the new remote service here: https://www.nuffieldhealth.com/physiotherapy/online-appointment

About Nuffield Health

Nuffield Health is the UK’s largest healthcare charity. For the last 60 years, Nuffield Health’s experts have been working together to make the nation fitter, healthier, happier and stronger, all for the public benefit.

As an organisation with no shareholders, income is invested back into the vision to build a healthier nation. The Charity does this through its day-to-day services across 31 award-winning hospitals, 112 fitness and wellbeing clubs, healthcare clinics, and over 200 workplace wellbeing services, and through flagship programmes to support communities by widening access. Through these flagship programmes, we aim to help to improve people’s lives people who normally would not have access to Nuffield Health’s services. This includes a Joint Pain Programme to help people with manage joint pain without surgery, the world’s largest research project into how exercise can help men recovering from prostate cancer, and partnering with schools to provide thousands of pupils with free timetabled programmes to improve their health and wellbeing.

Nuffield Health delivers a sector-leading 94% of hospitals rated as good or outstanding by national regulators. With a breadth of expertise, Nuffield Health provides connected care spanning from personal training and health MOTs to supporting people on their fitness journeys, helping patients recover with physiotherapy or emotional wellbeing counselling, or providing hospital treatments for illness and serious conditions like arthritis or cancer.

Find out more about Nuffield Health and their pioneering models of care: https://www.nuffieldhealth.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack is an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Mobility Partner world leader in the provision of patient engagement and Telehealth technology to tens of thousands of healthcare providers, and several million patients in over 100 countries.

About Nuffield Health My Physio

This service is available via a desktop computer or Nuffield Health’s new Mobile App, available to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To benefit from the full experience of this virtual physiotherapy service, patients are recommended to download the Nuffield Health My Physio App.

The My Physio App by Nuffield Health allows you to have access to a wide range of advice and information at touch of a button.

Key features of Nuffield Health’s My Physio App include:

Virtual consultations, using video calling, allows you to talk and see your physiotherapist and gain a diagnosis and bespoke treatment program to aid recovery. Calls are secure and delivered by Nuffield Health Chartered Physiotherapists.

Access to high quality exercise videos prescribed to you by your Physiotherapist to support your recovery which will be progressed in line with your needs.

Exercises can be downloaded to view and complete offline.

Progress tracking allow you to let your Physiotherapist know how you are progressing and responding to treatment.

Access to advice and education material related to your diagnosed condition, injury or disorder.

Links to Nuffield Health online advice articles.

Virtual and remote consultations is widely used in healthcare and in physio. It is a safe and convenient way to seek advice and education from your physiotherapist along with having tailored exercises prescribed for you and your injury, disorder or condition.