SmartHealth PayCard and Salience TMS Neuro Solutions Team Up to Make TMS Therapy More Affordable and Accessible (Video: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartHealth PayCard, LLC,™ a healthtech payment solutions leader, and Salience TMS Neuro Solutions, a leader in TMS Therapy treatment for depression, announced today their partnership in making healthcare accessible whenever needed. At this time of heightened concern over COVID-19, Salience TMS services and SmartHealth PayCard’s virtual payment solution are a safe and convenient way for Americans to get immediate care.

The SmartHealth PayCard™ Mastercard®, a national credit card dedicated solely to healthcare expenses, provides Salience TMS patients with a revolving credit line to pay immediately for deductibles, copays, co-insurance, and other health costs. SmartHealth PayCard members enjoy a prescription program with savings up to 80% at pharmacies nationwide, as well as up to $5,000 Accidental Medical Expense coverage, and $5,000 Accidental Death Insurance.

“Medical expenses shouldn’t cause Americans to skip care,” said Jeff Blankinship, SmartHealth PayCard Co-founder. “Everyone should enjoy the excellent services available at Salience TMS.”

“We are committed to improving the overall mental health of patients,” said Brett Cormier, CEO of Salience TMS Neuro Solutions. “With SmartHealth PayCard’s groundbreaking financial solutions, more people will have access to this revolutionary therapy to treat their depression.”

According to the Commonwealth Fund, 79 million Americans have medical bill problems or are paying off medical debt. “SmartHealth PayCard is designed to reverse this unacceptable cycle by giving Americans the means to pay for healthcare,” said Paul Clampitt, Co-Founder of SmartHealth PayCard. “Cardholders make payments with their traditional plastic card or with their virtual card that gives them a hygienic way to pay without involving hands and terminals.”

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers, and society at large.

Visit smarthealthpaycard.com

About Salience TMS Neuro Solutions

The Salience team is driven by one common goal: patient remission. We’re actively working to reduce the rate of suicide in the US, by changing the delivery model of behavioral health. Our proven track record, patient-inspired approach and highly skilled team offer uniquely better treatment options for patients suffering from depression.

Visit https://salienceneuro.com