GetSwift’s SaaS Platform Supports the State of Florida with Daily Meal Deliveries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GetSwift Limited (ASX: GSW) (‘GetSwift’ or the ‘Company’), a leading provider of SaaS logistics technology, is proud to support the State of Florida with a crisis-response program designed to sustain daily meal delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, April 13, GetSwift will provide order management, delivery and routing support to help reach senior Floridians and others in need who depend on daily meal service. GetSwift will partner with Feed The Need of Florida and Meals of Love, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) and restaurant partners such as the 4R Restaurant Group, operator of 4 Rivers Smokehouse restaurants which will provide fresh-cooked meals seven days a week.

“We are honored to be working with the State of Florida, Meals of Love, Feed the Need of Florida and 4R Restaurant Group on such a critical initiative to reach vulnerable Floridians in this extraordinary time of need. We are looking forward to supporting all of other States that are in the process of implementing similar measures. Now is the time to stand united as we meet one of the greatest challenges we face as a nation” said Bane Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of GetSwift.

GetSwift, based in New York City, provides delivery logistics and staff management services to clients across the United States and around the world. In addition to restaurants, GetSwift serves companies across industries ranging from billiard table manufacturers to propane-tank services to government infrastructure services.

The emergency service will reach up to all 67 counties in Florida. The total value of the agreement cannot be determined due the unpredictability of the total number of meals that will be delivered on a daily basis.

4 Rivers Smokehouse locations along with other Florida restaurants will reconfigure its food production facilities to produce daily meals in a cost-efficient manner.

“Our entire team looks forward to working with Florida restaurants to meet the challenge and opportunity to deliver nutritious meals to our fellow Floridians,” said Skip Kimpel, Chief Information Officer at 4R Restaurant Group. “This ambitious endeavor would not be possible without the technology GetSwift will provide to organize orders, schedule drivers, and provide logistics to ensure timely, accurate deliveries.”

4 Rivers is involved as part of its participation in Feed The Need, a program created out of 4Roots, a nonprofit whose mission is to build a better food future in Central Florida.

This announcement was approved, and authorised for release by, the GetSwift Board of Directors.

About GetSwift Limited

Technology to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GetSwift is a worldwide leader in delivery management automation. From enterprise to hyper-local, businesses across dozens of industries around the globe depend on our SaaS platform to bring visibility, accountability, efficiency and savings to their supply chain and “Last Mile" operations. GetSwift is headquartered in New York City and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW). For further background, please visit GetSwift.co.

GetSwift is an emerging growth company and is subject to a variety of risks. The Company is not yet profitable, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve profitability. The Company's business and a variety of investment considerations are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX). Investors are encouraged to review the more complete information contained in such filings.