Netography Awarded AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Grant from the U.S. DoD and Air Force

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netography today announced that it has been awarded an AFWERX Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Air Force. The grant acts as a green light for Netography to partner with entities from within the DoD, to provide cross-network visibility for both cloud and on-premises environments through the Netography Security Platform, a SaaS solution.

“This grant speaks to Netography’s ability to provide a broad set of both private and government entities with shared visibility and traffic analysis across their network, that enables real-time detection and remediation,” said Barrett Lyon, co-founder and CEO, Netography. “We provide a powerful but light-weight SaaS solution that quickly ingests telemetry to detect and automatically remediate threats in real-time, and we’re excited about the opportunity to extend those capabilities to the Department of Defense.”

With the current challenges today and more end-users in remote locations, keeping the perimeter secure is more critical than ever. Netography’s capabilities can also extend to keeping an organization’s VPN secure. By monitoring VPNs, Netography can quickly detect any anomalies or known threats that might be present on the network as a result of using the VPN. The Netography rules-engine quickly applies one of the many out-of-the-box algorithms or a custom algorithm and remediates the security incident. Simultaneously, the platform also engages with the correct personnel to alert of actions taken or acts as an extended portion of the team by carrying out any instructions given to mitigate threats.

Netography’s extensive experience in network security has given the team a first-hand view of how legacy security solutions cannot protect dynamically and are limited in the kinds of attacks they can detect and stop. “There is a commonality with both enterprises and government entities, both need to deliver real-time protection against millions of network-based threats across the entire infrastructure; both on-premises and in the cloud,” said Lyon. Network and security teams can have shared visibility into their security posture and effectiveness of their security controls at any and every point in time. Netography’s high-performance processing power means that complex algorithms are running in real-time, and automatic remediation translates into a significant reduction in mean-time-to-repair. And, with a single-pane view of traffic flow and global assets across an entire network, organizations gain full network visibility of cloud and on-premises devices with minimal effort.

In 2018, AFWERX, the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), partnered to create “Open Topic” in an attempt to speed up the SBIR application experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. The result has been a shorter application process, an accelerated contract award, and a shorter period of performance. Since the introduction of the Open Topic in late 2018, the program has awarded more than 900 contracts worth a combined total of approximately $220 million.

About SBIR

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a highly competitive program that encourages domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) that has the potential for commercialization. Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs. For more information on SBIR, visit https://www.sbir.gov.

About AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The core mission of AFWERX is to improve Air Force capabilities by connecting innovators, simplifying technology transfer and accelerating results. For more information on AFWERX, visit https://www.afwerx.af.mil/.

About Netography

Netography’s Security Platform provides cross-network visibility, encompassing cloud and on-premises environments. With the network-wide visibility that Netography delivers, organizations can protect themselves, via instant and automated remediation, against a broad set of security threats, resulting in a 90% reduction in MTTR (mean time to resolution). Netography helps companies verify the effectiveness of their existing security and tools, share the same data in real-time across NetOps and SecOps teams, and easily protect their entire infrastructure as they scale, without adding expensive hardware. For more information, visit netography.com, follow us on Twitter @netography, LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/netography/, or request additional information at info@netography.com.