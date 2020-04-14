Netsmart and CalVet Partner to Implement a Unified Electronic Health Record System

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet) has partnered with health information technology company Netsmart to further enhance its mission to care for the 2,400 veterans and their spouses who live in CalVet’s eight Veterans Homes, located in Barstow, Chula Vista, Fresno, Lancaster, Redding, Ventura, West Los Angeles and Yountville.

CalVet will implement the Netsmart person-centered electronic health record (EHR) platform, myUnity™, to provide enhanced clinical and operational effectiveness in its delivery of day-to-day care to its residents.

CalVet will adopt additional solutions and technology components from Netsmart, including population health management, data analytics, consumer engagement, and care coordination tools, as well as a variety of services which will allow for superior care for the residents in its eight homes.

“The greatest asset of an EHR is not just efficiency or cost savings, but patient safety,” said CalVet Secretary Dr. Vito Imbasciani. “Through a unified electronic health record system across all our Veteran Homes of California, our staff will be able to accurately share information, reduce administrative paperwork, and allow our team to spend more time with the veterans in their care,” said Imbasciani.

The industry’s first unified EHR platform, myUnity™, enables providers to gain a total view of an individual’s record, even as the person moves from one care setting to another. As a person transitions from assisted living to skilled nursing, for example, their information travels seamlessly with them. As a result, providers can better communicate and coordinate care for the residents.

“We are truly honored to partner with CalVet, as they are at the forefront of adopting technology to enable person-centered care,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “CalVet aids the individuals and families who have served all of us to protect our nation and the freedom we enjoy. Together, we will help the dedicated team at CalVet provide the highest quality care these veterans have earned and deserve. At the same time, this partnership signals a shift for post-acute providers – and further validates this market’s desire to have an enterprise computing platform, instead of an electronic health record only strategy.”

About CalVet

With nearly 1.6 million veterans living in the State, CalVet strives to ensure that veterans of every era get the state and federal benefits and services they have earned as a result of military service. It also operates eight Veterans Homes that provide long-term care, including skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living. CalVet strives to serve veterans and their families with dignity and compassion, and to help them achieve their highest quality of life. To learn more, visit https://www.calvet.ca.gov/.

