Tegra118 Announces Brand Launch, Unveils New Logo and Visual Identity

WARREN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tegra118, formerly Fiserv Investment Services, a leading provider of wealth and asset management technology solutions, recently acquired by Motive Partners Company, a specialized private equity firm, today announced its brand launch. The new brand, symbolized by the introduction of a new logo and visual identity, reflects the heritage of its business, deep industry expertise, and bold mission to create a new standard in fintech innovation and push the boundaries of what’s expected in wealth management.

Tegra118’s unique and modern name represents the next age of wealth and asset management, ‘Tegra’ speaks to the company’s integrated, seamless technology and the ‘integrity’ of its mission to redefine how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth. ‘118’ reflects the number of elements in the universe and the totality and flexibility of Tegra118’s solutions that provide clients with ultimate choice and control over their platform.

“Our new logo is a nod to our rich, proud heritage and our grounded, stable foundation, renewed by a fresh perspective that deepens our connectivity to our clients and the entire wealth community. The mark in our logo signifies technological agility and openness along with the rapid evolution of life and future growth,” said Cheryl Nash, Chief Executive Officer, Tegra118. “I’m beyond excited about all that our brand represents—a renewed focus and passion to advance the way our clients work!”

The company’s bold new logo and visual identity signifies its proven and future proof technology along with its dynamic, nimble and collaborative culture and the vast connectivity and transformation it brings to the wealth industry.

“We are collaboratively working with the industry to advance wealth technology and better serve our clients, and our brand reflects that,” said Alvi Abuaf, Industry Partner at Motive Partners and Board Member at Tegra118. “By working together, we can provide more ways for them to connect with investors and meet their evolving needs.”

Rob Heyvaert, Founder and Managing Partner, Motive Partners, and Executive Chairman, Tegra118, commented, “Our brand reflects our bold personality, the innovation behind our solutions, and the passion we bring in creating something truly special with our clients. Our possibilities are limitless, and by working together, we will lead the way in building the future of wealth management.”

Tegra118 is a market leader in providing innovative wealth management technology solutions. Together with our clients, we are building the future of wealth management technology. Learn more at www.tegra118.com.

Brand Resources

About Tegra118

Tegra118 is an industry leading provider of software solutions to the wealth and asset management industry with a vast network of broker-dealers, asset managers, and custodians and trading interfaces. Its technology platform provides portfolio management, trading, accounting, rebalancing and reporting for managed accounts. Tegra118 also provides modular, goals-based financial planning, performance reporting and fee billing software for financial advisors and asset managers using modern API-based open technology. Tegra118 is committed to delivering powerful solutions that set a new standard for how people interact with, manage, and grow their wealth.

Tegra118 is a portfolio company of Motive Partners, a next-generation investment firm focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.tegra118.com.