Guidewire Recognizes PwC as First Recipient of its PartnerConnect Cloud Specialization

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that PwC, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier partner, is the first Consulting partner to achieve the Guidewire Cloud specialization. PwC has been awarded this specialization by demonstrating exemplary skills, knowledge and competency for its delivery of Guidewire Cloud deployments.

The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities and expertise globally or regionally. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

“We are excited to recognize PwC as the first of our partners to achieve the Guidewire Cloud specialization, earned by their commitment to providing high levels of quality service through their proven cloud solutions expertise,” said Priscilla Hung, chief operating officer, Guidewire Software. “Guidewire Cloud, our scalable cloud service, is the optimal way for insurers to experience the full power of Guidewire InsurancePlatform, and we look forward to continuing to work with them in supporting our mutual insurance customers on their cloud journeys.”

About Guidewire PartnerConnect

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 10,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, we were privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

