ArborGen Leases Brotale Nursery to Expand Brazil Operations in Mato Grosso Do Sul

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. & CAMPINAS, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArborGen, a world leader in the development and commercialization of technologies that improve the productivity and value of trees, announced that it is leasing a eucalyptus nursery in the town of Ribas do Rio Pardo, Mato Grosso do Sul state in Brazil from Brotale. ArborGen Brazil began operating the nursery on April 1, 2020. The lease of the Ribas do Rio Pardo nursery follows the leasing of a 15 million capacity nursery in Inimutaba Minas Gerais from Brotale in November, 2019.

The nursery will begin by producing 12 million eucalyptus seedlings, including genetically improved clonal material. Plans include increasing production to 15 million seedlings by 2021. ArborGen is one of the largest sellers of eucalyptus and pine trees seedlings in Brazil. Growing in contract nurseries, ArborGen’s eucalyptus products are already available in São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso and Paraná states. “With the leasing of this nursery, we have enhanced our presence and our ability to make our portfolio of eucalyptus seedling genetics accessible to landowners in Mato Grosso Do Sul state, while improving our ability to provide the highest level of seedling quality. Our seedlings offer growers excellent yield and high wood density, making them ideal for pulp, charcoal and energy markets,” said Gabriela Monnerat, general manager of ArborGen Brazil. “We will also be adding two additional people to our sales team, one in Minas Gerais and one for Mato Grosso Do Sul,” said Edimar Scarpinati, Operations Manager of ArborGen Brazil

The Brazilian forestry industry is one of the largest, fastest-growing in the world, and Brazil is the world’s largest producer and exporter of hardwood pulp. The eucalyptus market utilizes approximately 700 million seedlings per year.

ArborGen

ArborGen is the largest global supplier of tree seedling products and the leading provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. Employing state-of-the-art research, ArborGen is developing high-value products that significantly improve the productivity of a given acre of land by enabling our customers to grow trees that yield more wood per acre with greater consistency and quality in a shorter period of time. For more information, please visit our website at www.arborgen.com.br.

Brotale

Brotale has been in the Brazilian Eucalyptus seedling market since 2007 and produces, in addition to Eucalyptus, Banana and Sugarcane seedlings with high technology. Brotale, with the lease of the Eucalyptus seedling nursery, will now focus its activities in the sugarcane and Banana seedling area and transfer the Eucalyptus activities to ArborGen.