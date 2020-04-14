Duff & Phelps Announces Completion of Acquisition by Investor Consortium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duff & Phelps, the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients, today confirmed the completion of its previously announced acquisition by a global investor consortium led by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Further Global. As part of the acquisition, the Permira funds, who previously held a majority stake in Duff & Phelps, continue to hold a significant stake in the company as part of the consortium. In addition, the Duff & Phelps management team continues to maintain a meaningful equity stake in the firm and lead the company.

Duff & Phelps advises clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, disputes and investigations, cyber security, claims administration and regulatory issues. Duff & Phelps has over 4,000 employees and serves more than 50% of the S&P 500, 60% of the Fortune 100, 80% of the Am Law 100 and 70% of the world’s top-tier hedge and private equity funds.

Noah Gottdiener, Chief Executive Officer of Duff & Phelps, commented, “This marks an exciting next chapter for Duff & Phelps and underscores the versatility and resilience of our business in any economic environment. I am grateful to Stone Point Capital, Further Global, Permira and the full investor consortium for their confidence in Duff & Phelps and our ability to continue our growth trajectory. I also thank the Duff & Phelps colleagues who have worked so hard to help us achieve this milestone, as well as our clients who trust us every day to help address their most pressing challenges.”

Chuck Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Stone Point Capital, added, “Duff & Phelps has a strong future ahead and we are thrilled to reunite with Noah, Jake and their outstanding team as they continue to deliver best-in-class services to their clients. The Permira team have been great partners to the company and we are delighted that they are continuing their partnership.”

Olivier Sarkozy, Founder and Managing Partner of Further Global, added, “We are excited to be reunited with Duff & Phelps’ management team, our partners at Stone Point Capital and Permira, as Duff & Phelps enters into this next and exciting chapter in its evolution.”

About Duff & Phelps

Duff & Phelps is the global advisor that protects, restores and maximizes value for clients in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, disputes and investigations, cyber security, claims administration and regulatory issues. We work with clients across diverse sectors on matters of good governance and transparency. With Kroll, the leading global provider of risk solutions, and Prime Clerk, the leader in complex business services and claims administration, our firm has nearly 4,000 professionals in 25 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.duffandphelps.com.