City of Irvine Selects Iteris SPM to Improve Mobility

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the City of Irvine has selected the Iteris SPM™ solution, part of the Iteris Intersection-as-a-Service™ offering, to improve mobility throughout the southern California city.

Under the terms of the software-as-a-service agreement, the City of Irvine has access to the power of Iteris SPM, Iteris’ cloud-based automated traffic signal performance measures (ATSPM) solution, with features that will provide proactive operations and maintenance monitoring throughout the city.

“We are thrilled to be able to support the City of Irvine’s goal of better managing its transportation network by providing 24/7 operations and signal maintenance and monitoring for over 50% of Irvine’s signalization intersections,” said Tiffany Symes, director of product, Transportation Analytics at Iteris. “With Iteris SPM, the City of Irvine can now receive regular, proactive recommendations through an intuitive user interface to ultimately improve efficiency at major intersections and throughout the wider network.”

Iteris SPM features include: triggers for signal operations modifications, identification of traffic trends, before-and-after studies, maintenance advisory services, and 24/7/365 signalized intersection monitoring.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” “will,” "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the capabilities, benefits and impacts of our SPM solution. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our SPM solution in a cost-efficient basis; the accuracy and completeness of data for SPM to analyze and measure; government funding and budgetary issues and timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).