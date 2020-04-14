Fluree Launches Global Partner Program; Blockchain-Based Data Platform for Web3 Innovation Builds Ecosystem Powered by Partners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluree, a North Carolina-headquartered startup that provides a data-centric technology stack, today announced the Fluree Partner Network (FPN) providing enabling technology for ISVs, SIs and VARs to build and deliver the Web3 applications that are revolutionizing the way the world does business.

“A recent Wipro survey found 75% of executives now look at blockchain as a strategic priority in 2020,” said Buck Flannigan, VP Global Partners, Fluree. “At the same time, we must dismantle the barriers to adoption for blockchain in new or existing systems, which remains the top reported issue according to Deloitte. This nexus represents a golden opportunity for our partners to go to market with data-centric blockchain solutions powered by Fluree.”

The Fluree platform organizes blockchain-secured data in a highly scalable semantic graph database, making it ideal for full-stack applications built on a data-centric architecture. As yesterday’s application-centric architecture increasingly grapples with complexity and vulnerability, Fluree is powering the next generation of data-centric services.

Inside the Fluree Partner Network (FPN)

Fluree is positioned for widespread enterprise adoption, with a compact runtime footprint scaling from edge client devices, through private cloud deployments, and supported on all leading public cloud infrastructure platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. A diverse ecosystem of established and startup ISVs, SIs and VARs comprises the growing Fluree Partner Network.

Examples of technology ISVs include:

Storj Labs, whose Fluree integration streamlines DevOps to create and backup snapshots of Fluree ledger instances and stream them to the Tardigrade distributed object storage network.

Zeeve, a blockchain-as-a-service cloud management platform that provides intuitive dashboards, single-click cloud deployments and a faster time-to-market of Fluree-based applications.

"At Zeeve, we value good technology above all else in a strategic partnership,” said Ravi Chamria, CEO at Zeeve. “The Fluree team has built a Web3 enterprise platform that pushes the boundaries of secure and scalable data management. We are proud to integrate the Zeeve automated infrastructure deployment platform with Fluree to ease the onboarding blockchain-as-a-service process to our enterprise customers."

Fluree has also built strong partnerships with systems integrators around the globe with deep domain expertise in key vertical industries ripe for transformation. Fluree’s partner program offers technical and sales enablement, flexible go-to-market models and resources to accelerate the adoption of Fluree.

Examples of SI partners include world-class organizations utilizing Fluree’s capabilities in their repeatable solution delivery. Smashing Boxes, Semantic Arts, SSB Digital, Envision Blockchain, Sofocle Technologies and Codete are representative members of a growing ecosystem.

As enterprises increasingly seek new tools to drive digital transformation and build products that harness the value of data, Fluree is empowering a new business ecosystem with market-leading data management technology. To learn more, visit https://flur.ee/partners/.

About Fluree, PBC

Fluree emphasizes data integrity, facilitates secure data sharing, and powers rich data insights - all in one pluggable Web3 stack. Fluree is a Public Benefit Corporation (B-Corp) that dedicates employee time, company resources and chartered effort towards empowering people whose jobs are replaced by technology, or those that wish to make a career adjustment via training and assistance. Founded in 2016 by Brian Platz and Flip Filipowski, Fluree PBC is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. For more information, follow Fluree on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit flur.ee.