NCI Wins Contract to Establish Critical IT Operations at U.S. Army Futures Command Headquarters

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCI Information Systems, Inc. (NCI), a leading provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. federal government agencies, today announced its team has initiated work on a new contract to provide command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence/information technology (C5I/IT) systems for the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) headquarters in the GSA Federal Building in Austin, Texas. While NCI has a long history as a core IT partner with the U.S. Army, this is its second procurement to support Futures Command. The prime contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Information Systems Engineering Command, has a 17-month period of performance.

“ We are extremely excited about this continued opportunity to partner with and deliver essential IT services to the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of NCI. “ Futures Command is playing a critical role in advancing the transformation of modernization for Army systems and operations. We look forward to leveraging our deep customer expertise, together with our emerging technologies, to advance our nation’s warfighters’ mission. This is a really important milestone for us. It reflects on our great past work with the Army along with Army Futures Command, as well as their confidence in our expertise, exemplary work quality, and our highly-trained and talented NCI team, who are giving their all every day to support our customers across the federal mission landscape.”

Under the contract, NCI will be providing a range of IT systems development and support services, including engineering, furnishing, installing, securing and testing for AFC’s C5I/IT systems. The company also will deliver integration of systems, project management support data, on-site training as well as equipment warranty.

In addition to being highly regarded for its outstanding technical and program management approach, the company is also ranked as one of the leading providers in deploying artificial intelligence to achieve more rapid and cost-efficient modernization of federal legacy systems using its proprietary and award-winning Shai® philosophy. NCI, which last year was awarded one of the largest contracts in its history to help manage the Department of Defense enterprise IT infrastructure, uses its Shai philosophy to deliver on its people first commitment while harnessing next-generation, innovative AI solutions.

About NCI

NCI is a leading provider of enterprise solutions and services to U.S. defense, intelligence, health and civilian government agencies. Informed by over 30 years of experience solving its customers’ most important and complex mission challenges, NCI has been at the forefront of operationalizing AI methodologies and numerical algorithms for the U.S. government, particularly in the areas of warfighter enablement, digital transformation, and advanced analytics. From its Scaling Humans with Artificial Intelligence (Shai®) philosophy to accelerate AI adoption in the public sector, the company recently launched the NCI Empower™ platform. NCI Empower is an open-architecture platform to provide secure, containerized access to deploy AI solutions and produce a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. NCI is a mid-tier systems integrator headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and operates at locations across the globe. For more information, visit www.nciinc.com or email contactnci@nciinc.com.