Kestra Financial onboards Russell Giammarino Wealth Management.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russell Giammarino Wealth Management has joined industry-leading independent advisor platform Kestra Financial, Inc. (Kestra Financial) after forming a new partnership with Coastline Wealth Management, a Long Island-based firm already associated with Kestra Financial.

The members of Russell Giammarino Wealth Management include Sean Russell, Director of Wealth Management; Philip Giammarino, Director of Wealth Management; and Jean Kunkel, Client Service Manager. The team has been serving the north central Suffolk County community in Long Island for over 20 years and has expanded their presence to over 15 states throughout the U.S. After operating under the wirehouse model, the team recently took their practice independent by joining forces with Coastline Wealth Management, an established firm led by Managing Partners Garrett Taylor and Cindy Grauer.

“We are very excited to commence this next chapter of our practice alongside Kestra Financial and Coastline Wealth Management,” said Russell. “By leveraging Kestra Financial’s top-notch technology and personalized business consulting, we are confident we can further elevate our client service, increase our value proposition, and grow our book of business.”

With extensive experience in investment and portfolio management, the professionals of Russell Giammarino Wealth Management bring a unique skillset to Coastline Wealth Management and will spearhead the firm’s Premier Wealth Management service division. This elite and high-touch level of service is designed for high-net-worth clients who require a highly customized investment program.

“Sean and Philip’s passion for delivering exceptional client service was apparent from the onset,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “By partnering with Kestra Financial, they will have the freedom to effectively serve their clients while having access to a deep pool of resources to help propel their practice forward.”

The Russell Giammarino Wealth Management team oversees approximately $325 million in client assets.

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial provides a leading independent advisor platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention and advisor advocacy, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial advisors in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

Kestra Financial is the parent company of Kestra Investment Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, and also of Kestra Advisory Services, LLC; Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC; and Kestra Institutional Services, LLC; all federally registered investment advisers.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. Coastline Wealth Management & Russell Giammarino Wealth Management are not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.