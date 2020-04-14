Salt River Project (SRP) Goes Live with PCI’s Enterprise Platform for Full Participation in CAISO’s Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM)

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI is pleased to announce the transition and go-live of Salt River Project (SRP) in the CAISO-operated Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) on April 1, 2020. With this, SRP becomes the sixth PCI client after NVE, APS, PSE, PGE, and SMUD to successfully begin full participation in the WEIM.

SRP has successfully transitioned by leveraging PCI’s secure, integrated, web-based cloud platform to manage the WEIM business requirements for its Balancing Authority and Trading groups.

SRP selected PCI with the goal of replacing and consolidating numerous in-house (legacy) systems after determining it was not feasible, nor cost-effective to upgrade and scale them for optimized participation in the WEIM. A priority was placed on partnering for the long-term with an experienced software partner that could help SRP maximize the benefits of its large-scale technology replacement and its entry into a completely new market environment.

The key PCI solutions deployed by SRP include:

CAISO EIM Bidding and Settlements (PCI GenManager®)

Power Deal Pricing (PCI Real-time Pricing)

Resource Optimization, Base Schedule Creation, and Balancing (PCI GenTrader®)

Outage Management System (PCI Asset Operations)

Meter Data Management (PCI Energy Accounting)

Transmission Area Operations (PCI Transmission Operations)

Performance Analytics & Business Intelligence (PCI Post Analysis and P&L Analyzer)

Enterprise Data Warehouse & Reporting (PCI Data Warehouse)

SRP’s EIM Implementation Director, Sara McCoy stated, “EIM participation is a significant achievement for SRP. Selecting the right software platform, diligent planning and execution by our staff, and close collaboration with PCI were critical success factors. PCI’s partnership with SRP and other utilities in the WEIM market contributed to the success of the project.”

PCI Vice President, Walter Hobbs noted, “PCI is proud of this accomplishment and we are committed to the success of SRP, and our other clients scheduled to join the WEIM in the future.”

To ensure the successful transition and go-live, SRP and PCI teams worked collaboratively over the course of a four-phase project implementation that was designed so that end-users could effectively perform their primary responsibilities and generate time savings for WEIM entry preparations. Many benefits result from the PCI implementation:

The improved optimization of SRP’s large asset portfolio by PCI has generated significant value.

The user experience (UX) has been enriched by the consistent look, feel and intuitive navigation across multiple PCI applications.

PCI’s “out-of-the-box” interfaces allowed SRP to connect with other upstream/downstream systems for effective deployment and go-live.

About Salt River Project (SRP)

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than one million customers. SRP is also the largest raw water supplier in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, delivering about 750,000 acre-feet of water annually to agricultural, urban and municipal water users. To learn more, please visit the SRP website.

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI’s CAISO EIM platform is a complete solution set that provides benefits to EIM Entities, Transmission Service Providers, Entity Scheduling Coordinators, and Participating Resource Scheduling Coordinators. PCI is the leading provider of generation supply management software, superior customer support and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. We build and refine software tools to meet the ever-evolving needs of energy market participants (and non-participants) that include utilities (investor-owned, public power and cooperative), energy marketers and traders, as well as independent power producers. More than half of all the power generated in North America is optimized using the PCI Platform and over 60% of the Fortune 500 Energy and Utility firms in the U.S. are PCI clients. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK) with offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Mexico City. To learn more, please visit PCI’s website.