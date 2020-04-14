Amentum Selected for $6.4 Billion AFCAP V IDIQ

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Air Force has selected Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. federal and allied governments, to provide logistics, design engineering and base operating services under a new multi-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) V contract vehicle has a maximum value of $6.4 billion over seven years.

Amentum will compete for task orders related to contingency planning, the training and equipping of forces, emergency construction, humanitarian support, logistics and services, primarily related to overseas contingencies or urgent disaster requirements.

“Amentum is pleased to be included among the AFCAP V selectees whose capabilities will allow our armed forces to respond to requirements around the globe in minimal time,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, general manager of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group. “AFCAP V will allow the government to draw upon the resources and expertise of the private sector to provide a full range of base operations, life support and logistics capabilities supporting the military’s needs on an as-required basis.”

Amentum and its legacy companies have previously provided mission critical support under the predecessor AFCAP contract vehicles.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 20,000 people in 48 states and 28 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.