CACI Awarded $83 Million Task Order to Support Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a single-award task order for one base-year and four option-years, with a ceiling value of more than $83 million, by the U.S. Navy to provide engineering, technical, and planning expertise to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.

Under the task order, which the Navy awarded under its SeaPort-NxG contract vehicle, CACI engineers and technicians will provide expanded mission expertise, including planning maintenance and repair for submarines by assisting the Ships Availability Planning and Engineering Center (SHAPEC) and Deep Submergence Systems Program (DSSP). The task order is CACI’s first award under the SeaPort-NxG vehicle.

CACI technical expertise across submarine engineering disciplines, such as structural, mechanical, electrical, and combat systems, will help the Navy to safely return submarines to the fleet as quickly as possible. For example, CACI has developed the Shipyard Planning Engineering Automated Reports (SPEAR), the software tool SHAPEC uses to more effectively conduct its planning.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI engineers and technicians help Navy shipyards overcome hurdles in their maintenance and repair efforts with expertise earned through long-standing support of the mission. CACI stands ready to support the Navy shipyards in any way they may need, including by providing acquisition and engineering support.”

CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, said, “CACI is proud to play a critical role in helping the Navy maintain its submarine fleet and continue to project power around the world.”

