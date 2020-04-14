Envistacom Awarded $11 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Envistacom, LLC, a leading technology enterprise which delivers advanced communications, cyber and other related services and solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities, announced it was awarded a $11 million task order to provide satellite communications systems through the U.S. Army Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems (GTACS) contract, an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement that accelerates the acquisition of hardware, software, services and data in support of the U.S. Army.

As a GTACS prime contractor, Envistacom will design, engineer, install and commission two SATCOM earth terminals to support theater reachback communications. These new terminals provide additional capacity and resilience for all service branches in support of missions and exercises within the theater. The scope of work includes the preparation of the sites (civil works) as well as the installation, commissioning, training and support of the systems.

“Envistacom is proud to partner with the US Army and the US Navy on this important program. It will enhance communications operations to better meet dynamic mission and training demands,” said Alan Carson, President, Envistacom. “We are proud the Department of Defense recognizes our broad SATCOM expertise and our ability to execute programs anywhere in the world.”

About Envistacom, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Envistacom provides communications, cyber and intelligence operations solutions to the U.S. DoD and coalition partners in the aerospace, defense, and intelligence communities. Customers rely on Envistacom for rapid-response, secure technology solutions and subject-matter expertise to support mission critical operations. With an elite team of former military leaders and domain experts located around the world, and multiple indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicles worth over $62B, Envistacom is a trusted partner in protecting military, civilians and critical infrastructure around the world. Envistacom is a Disadvantaged Woman Owned Small Business (DWOSB).