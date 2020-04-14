Nine-Time Grammy Winner and Engineer of Upcoming Foo Fighters Album Darrell Thorp Explores Softer Side in New Collaboration with Latin American Sensation Nosis

TIJUANA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From the Foo Fighters to a Spanish love song, Darrell Thorp has seen and heard it all. When he was invited to collaborate for a second time with Mexico-based Nosis, he booked a studio in San Diego without hesitation.

“Moises, the lead singer and songwriter, sent me the demo and it was so beautiful because he’s such a great melodic songwriter,” said Thorp, who worked with Nosis on a previous song and noted how much the band has continued to grow as musicians and artists. “I immediately said, ‘when do you want to record it?’”

Songwriter Moises Castro said he was inspired to write “Paisajes,” which loosely translates to “the view” as a love song for his wife of 15 years, Liliana. “I am very, very inspired by my wife, our relationship and our connection,” he said. “When I wrote it, I also imagined a lot of colors and feelings and a peaceful place.”

The song was mastered by Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer Emily Lazar, who has mastered nearly 4,000 songs and founded well-known audio mastering facility, The Lodge; it was orchestrated by musician and producer Andrew Joslyn and recorded at Rarefied Recording and Andrew Joslyn Music Studios. Nosis band members who also contributed to the effort are: Francisco Aguilar, drums; Sahid Mejia, guitar; Cesar Acuna, bass; Fernando Estrada, percussion. Roy Silverstein served as assistant engineer on the project.

“This is an absolutely beautiful song and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” Thorp added. “The song was really well laid out and they had specific goals and were open to new ideas in the studio as well. I am really excited for everyone to hear this one and I believe it will really resonate with the Latin community.”

In addition to his legendary work with the Foo Fighters (including the forthcoming album, expected to be released this year), Thorp has served as engineer for bands including Radiohead, Beck, Twenty One Pilots, Switchfoot, Molotov and many more. With more than two decades and many multi-platinum records to his credit, Thorp is also a three-time TEC award-winning producer, mixer and engineer with experience ranging from service in the U.S. Navy to lead recording on several television series.

Thorp and Nosis initially joined forces to work on and record “Piel” in 2018. According to Castro, “As an up-and-coming band, we were pretty nervous to work with a nine-time Grammy winner, but he was a really cool dude and it was a super experience.”

This song took three days to complete, recording one band member at a time. Nosis formed as a band 10 years ago and continues to expand both its recording and performing efforts.

Thorp noticed that the band prefers nicknames to actual names in most cases (the favorite being “Broccoli”), and is hoping the next song earns a handle of his own.

About Noise Makers MX

Noise Makers MX is a Mexico-based team of entertainment professionals with the ultimate goal of highlighting and promoting independent talent. For more information, please visit noisemakers.mx.