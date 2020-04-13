Comprehensive Energy Services and Siemens Create New Value-Added Partnership! Offering the Latest in State-of-the-Art Building Automation Systems (BAS)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comprehensive Energy Services, Inc. (CES) announced the creation of a new value-added partnership with Siemens Building Technologies offering CES (https://www.cesmechanical.com/) customers the latest in state-of-the-art Building Automation Systems (BAS). As Florida’s premier design-build-maintain HVAC/R contractor, CES has been a leading provider of Building Automation Systems solutions to the commercial building market for more than 20 years. The partnership allows CES access to world-class BAS product solutions, and opportunity to provide an advanced option relating to new construction or existing building control system retrofits.

Building automation systems are the means to lowering demand-side energy usage, and reducing ownership and operating costs for facility owners and operators alike. As legacy systems reach their useful life expectancy, owners face challenges with identifying their best system replacement option taking into account system architecture, existing HVAC infrastructure, first costs, and on-going system support after the initial sale.

“Siemens BAS products are a standard for many design engineers within our marketplace,” says Shane Lantz, CES’s Vice President of Service Sales. He adds, “At CES, our history of successful BAS installations and service support separate us from the local competition. As CES increases resource commitments in branch offices throughout the state, our Siemens partnership opens new doors.”

Comprehensive Energy Services (Longwood, FL) Founded in 1992, CES ranks as the Southeast’s #1 largest mechanical contractor according to ENR Southeast’s Top Specialty Contractors survey, and is an Orlando Business Journal 2020 Best Place To Work. With additional offices in Tampa, Gainesville and Pompano Beach, CES self-performs a full range of advanced HVAC/R office, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, retail and light commercial services including mechanical engineering, design and construction, plumbing, BAS, maintenance and system retrofit solutions. CES also currently ranks among Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 Top Privately-Held Companies, ranking 47th largest, and among OBJ’s Top 10 Philanthropic Companies.

The Siemens Building Technologies Division (Buffalo Grove, Ill.) is the North American market leader for safe and secure, energy-efficient and environment-friendly buildings and infrastructures. As a technology partner, service provider, system integrator and product vendor, Building Technologies has offerings for fire protection, life safety and security as well as building automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and energy management.