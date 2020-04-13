2020 National Awards for Interprofessional Collaborative Practice Announced by IPEC and USPHS

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This year marks the 4th anniversary of the Public Health Excellence in Interprofessional Education Collaboration Award, which was established to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding multidisciplinary efforts to impact community health. The U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) and the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC) are delighted to congratulate the 2020 USPHS IPEC Award winners and four honorable mention finalists.

2020 USPHS IPEC Award: Overall Winner

University of the Sciences in Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

An Interprofessional Approach to International Outreach Experiences

Jennifer N. Smith, PharmD, BCPS, University of the Sciences Philadelphia College of Pharmacy

Luzan Phillpotts, DO, MPH, Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine

John R. Patro Jr., OTD, OTR/L, Monmouth University Marjorie K. Unterberg School of Nursing & Health Studies

2020 USPHS IPEC Honorable Mention: Health Communications and Health Technology

Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR

Interprofessional Care Access Network (I-CAN)

Katherine J. Bradley, PhD, RN, Oregon Health & Science University School of Nursing

Jill Mason, MPH, RDH, EPP, Oregon Health & Science University School of Dentistry

Julie A. McGuire, MS, RDN, LD, Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine

2020 USPHS IPEC Honorable Mention: Behavioral Health

Jefferson Center for Interprofessional Practice & Education, Philadelphia, PA

A Suite of Three Interprofessional Education Public Health Programs: Impacting Students and Patients

Elena M. Umland, PharmD, Thomas Jefferson University Jefferson College of Pharmacy

2020 USPHS IPEC Honorable Mention: Community Empowerment and Education

University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, TX

Learning Health Literacy through Interprofessional Service Learning

Teresa Wagner, DrPH, MS, CPH, RD/LD, CHWI, CHWC, DipACLM, University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Health Professions and SaferCare Texas

Marie Stark, MSN, RNC-OB, Texas Christian University Harris College of Nursing & Health Sciences

Jaime Loke, PhD, Texas Christian University Bob Schieffer College of Communication

2020 USPHS IPEC Honorable Mention: At Risk and Vulnerable Communities

University of Missouri–Kansas City, Kansas City, MO

University of Missouri Kansas City Health Professions Dramatic Sexually Transmitted Disease/Human Immunodeficiency Virus Education Project

Stefanie R. Ellison, MD, University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Medicine

Mark T. Sawkin, PharmD, AAHIVP, University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Pharmacy

Joette Pelster, The Coterie Theatre

All honorees will be recognized at a ceremony in Washington, DC, in conjunction with the Summer 2020 IPEC Member Meeting on June 25-26, 2020.

“During these unprecedented and challenging times, the importance of collaboration across professional lines is critical now more than ever,” said Deborah E. Trautman, PhD, RN, FAAN, IPEC Board Chair and President and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. “IPEC and USPHS commend the faculty and students from University of the Sciences, Nova Southeastern University, and Monmouth University for the impact they are having on advancing global health. Their outreach experiences to Jamaica and Guatemala serve as a model for transformative and sustainable international partnerships that are important to improving public health outcomes.”

The USPHS IPEC IPE in Excellence Award acknowledges many successful examples of interdisciplinary education in health professions education. Nominations were evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions on community health.

“Oftentimes, IPE leaders and champions are working under the radar – acting as true partners within their communities and forging long-lasting alliances to promote population and global health,” adds Pamela M. Schweitzer, PharmD, BCACP, Rear Admiral (ret), U.S. Public Health Service.

“It is always an honor to recognize these exceptional programs and individuals. We applaud not only our winners, but also all of the nominees. Their robust passion and commitment have contributed immensely to the work that absorbs us all.”

The 2021 application cycle will open in October 2020. For additional details about the honorees and the submission process, visit IPEC’s website.

About the Interprofessional Education Collaborative

IPEC’s mission is to ensure that new and current health professionals are proficient in the competencies essential for patient-centered, community- and population-oriented, interprofessional, collaborative practice. Eligible institutional members must be associations that represent and serve academic units at institutions of higher education that provide an educational program leading to the award of one or more academic degrees to students in one or more of the health professions that provide direct care to patients. For more information about IPEC, visit www.ipecollaborative.org.