Fusionex Collaborates and Jointly Invests with Google Cloud to Help SMEs in Digital Transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading multi-award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex is undertaking efforts to aid and support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) adapt their businesses to face the new reality that emerged as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic via innovative, cutting-edge solutions built on Google Cloud Platform technologies.

While each and every business has had to deal with one form of disruption or another, the advent of Covid-19 is an unprecedented challenge on an unimaginable scale. Countries the world over have advocated social distancing or implemented some measure of movement restriction, which has significantly altered the way consumers behave and interact with businesses, products and services. In light of these circumstances, Fusionex believes that digital transformation is the answer to overcoming these setbacks.

This Fusionex and Google driven initiative will allow SMEs to take advantage of Fusionex’s Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage market changes, solve operational challenges and sustain core business processes during this time of uncertainty. As a result, SMEs will be able to keep their operations afloat via intelligent automation, gain better insights to make smarter and more holistic decisions and capitalize on the positives of working remotely. In doing so, SME owners will have the tools needed to adjust to the current state of affairs as the new normal and sustain their businesses until things get better.

As a Google Cloud Services Partner, Fusionex offers training programs and consulting services for SMEs, enabling them to build on their competencies around Google Cloud Platform to advance and improve their business. This program will also help remove any guesswork when an SME decides to go digital as Fusionex equips them with the tools, skills, knowledge and perspectives needed to not only establish a digital presence but meet – and even exceed – their different business needs.

“We are fully committed to supporting and investing in SMEs during these trying times by providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to help accelerate their digital transformation journey. As more and more people are being forced to stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a sharp increase in Internet usage, which is an opening that businesses would do well to capitalize on. In sharing our powerful digital technologies, Fusionex hopes to do our part in helping SMEs sustain their businesses and survive this pandemic,” said Fusionex Managing Director Jacob Isaac.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com