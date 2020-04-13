Needham & Company to Support the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses Through Contributions and a Dedicated Trading Day on Friday, April 17, 2020

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Needham & Company announced today that the firm and its staff will contribute directly to support the efforts of America’s Nurses. Nurses are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic response working round-the-clock and selflessly to provide our communities with much needed compassion, relief and proper medical care. Needham & Company is proud to support the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, a 501(c)3 charitable organization, and will offer our institutional investors and clients globally the opportunity to join these efforts.

First, Needham & Company will donate all institutional trading net commissions on Friday, April 17. Second, The Needham Group and its senior leadership will collectively donate $150,000. Finally, all of our employees will be given the opportunity to donate individually as well. These contributions will be expeditiously allocated with the sole purpose of providing direct financial assistance, mental health support, and science and data-based information to support nurses.

John J. Prior, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Needham & Company, commented: "All of us at Needham & Company are pleased to be joining with the American Nurses Foundation, and its partners, to provide needed assistance to the dedicated members of the Nursing community for their heroic and selfless efforts to save lives across our country. We encourage our colleagues, clients and friends to join us in supporting this tremendous cause.”

For further information, please contact your Needham & Company representative or visit www.needhamco.com.

If you would like to donate directly to the American Nurses Foundation’s Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses, please visit the following link: https://givetonursing.networkforgood.com/projects/97280-support-nurses-today-needham-and-co

