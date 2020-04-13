Aramark to Manufacture Essential Protective Gear to Support COVID-19 Response

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Aramark has converted its uniforms production lines to make scrubs, as well as masks and isolation gowns, for healthcare providers and other frontline workers who rely on this gear to perform their jobs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Aramark has converted its uniforms production lines to make masks, scrubs and isolation gowns for healthcare providers and other frontline workers to support the COVID-19 response.

Aramark has converted its uniforms production lines to make masks, scrubs and isolation gowns for healthcare providers and other frontline workers to support the COVID-19 response.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Philadelphia-based Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), keeping with its 84-year history of answering the call for assistance in times of need, today announced its Uniform Services division has redeployed production lines in order to manufacture essential personal protective equipment (PPE) for the heroes working in hospitals and in other critical roles across the United States.

Aramark, a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, converted its uniforms manufacturing plants, which ordinarily produce lab coats, work shirts, pants, and coveralls, to produce respirator and medical masks, scrubs and isolation gowns. In just one week, Aramark converted its facilities to design the products, re-engineer and configure the production lines, and train employees on fabricating the new products.

Once fully operational, Aramark expects to produce millions of masks, scrubs and isolation gowns. The first shipment of scrubs and isolation gowns was delivered to clients last week. Production of respirator and medical masks is scheduled to begin by mid-July.

“As the country pulls together to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to be able to assist the brave frontline workers who need it most,” said John Zillmer, Chief Executive Officer, Aramark. “It’s this selfless passion for service that defines our Company and we are proud to do our part during this extraordinary time.”

The garments and gear will be shipped from Aramark manufacturing plants in Mexico to clients across the United States in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and other vital industries where employees rely on these supplies to perform their jobs.

Helping assist with the shortage of supplies is a continuation of efforts Aramark has undertaken throughout this unprecedented public health crisis.

Aramark partnered with the Debra and Leon Black Family, the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Robin Hood and the American Red Cross to launch “NYC Heroes Fund” and provide 300,000+ packages of shelf-stable food, household cleaning and personal care products, as well as over-the-counter medicine to NYC hospital staff on the front lines combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, alleviating the burden of having to shop for themselves and their families.

In the communities where Aramark serves, employees have banded together at hospitals, schools and other facilities, providing safe and hygienic meals, uniforms, refreshments and facility services. To date, Aramark has donated over 110,000 pounds of food to local organizations and continues to serve free and reduced meals to over 215 schools during the pandemic.

At healthcare facilities across the country, Aramark opened on-site ‘pop-up’ grocery stores to serve as a one-stop shop for doctors, nurses and other hospital staff to grab necessities, such as bread, milk, eggs and toilet paper, on their way home.

Aramark has mobilized its emergency relief and large scale event expertise to aid temporary field hospital operations in various cities.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 280,000 team members deliver innovative experiences and services in food, facilities management and uniforms to millions of people every day. We strive to create a better world by making a positive impact on people and the planet, including commitments to engage our employees; empower healthy consumers; build local communities; source ethically, inclusively and responsibly; operate efficiently and reduce waste. Aramark is recognized as a Best Place to Work by the Human Rights Campaign (LGBTQ+), DiversityInc, Black Enterprise and the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

B-Roll and Photos Available for Download Here