Nathan’s Famous Partners With Host Kitchen Platform, Franklin Junction

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nathan’s Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, today announces its partnership with Franklin Junction to expand its reach and provide fans with ready-to-cook meal kits, as well as hot cooked meals, made possible through host kitchens across the country.

“Restaurant delivery sales have seen incredible growth during these unprecedented times,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “The idea around delivery-only kitchens is something we began researching and implementing many months ago. When we came across this unique opportunity, we jumped at the chance to partner with Franklin Junction and collaborate on making New York favorites more accessible to Nathan’s enthusiasts around the country.”

The Franklin Junction platform has rapidly expanded its roster of concepts, partnering with more than twenty leading brands from across US and International markets. These concepts are being deployed across a network of approximately 550 host facilities currently on the platform. It’s expected that another 1,000 host facilities will join the Franklin Junction network by the end of 2020.

In Phase I of this partnership, Nathan’s Famous will launch six meal kit options that will roll out in several hundred host kitchens this spring. The meal kits will feature Nathan’s world-famous hot dogs, as well as new menu items including the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, and hand dipped chicken options, combined with the brand’s one-of-a-kind crinkle cut fries. Each meal kit is available for on-demand ordering and delivery through various third-party aggregators like Grubhub, DoorDash and Postmates.

“What’s unique about this opportunity in Phase I is that Nathan’s fans will be able to place an order at any time and cook at their own convenience. With the new normal that many of us are living, mealtimes have shifted, and our customers are looking for easy ways to procure dinner safely and cook as their schedule permits,” continues Walker.

In the coming months, Nathan’s Famous and Franklin Junction will launch Phase II of the initiative, which will offer items from Nathan’s new menu cooked to order. The new menu features a line of hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, onion rings, a hot honey half chicken, a new line of fresh Angus beef burgers, a fantastic Nathan’s New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, as well as additional hero sandwiches and a premium line of milkshakes, alongside it’s famous hot dogs and fries.

To view images of Nathan’s Famous new menu items, visit here.

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and ten foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. Nathan’s was ranked #22 on the Forbes 2014 list of the Best Small Companies in America and was listed as the Best Small Company in New York State in October 2013. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction created the concept of the “Host Kitchen” and is a digital platform helping restaurants monetize excess kitchen and storage capacity by facilitating the production and online sales of additional menu items. Host facilities are matched with a carefully curated roster of exciting restaurant concepts allowing the Host to increase revenue while the hosted brands expand their geographic reach with limited capital expenditure for both. Franklin Junction’s proprietary process determines what products can be successfully sold out of host facilities, from branded hot foods to pre-packaged food items. Host facilities have now expanded to also include retailers outside the food industry who benefit from Franklin Junction’s approach to last-mile micro-distribution, including hotels and convenience stores. Franklin Junction currently has more than 500+ host facilities and 20+ partner brands. For more information, visit www.franklinjunction.com.

