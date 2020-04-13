Comtech Receives Over $6.0 Million of Funding to Support the U.S. Army’s Blue Force Tracking System

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 13, 2020 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal year 2020, its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, through its Maryland-based subsidiary, Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation, was awarded $6.2 million of initial funding for Option Period Three and $0.3 million of incremental funding for Option Period Two of contract GS03Q17DSC0002.

These contract modifications are part of the five-year BFT-1 sustainment support contract for the U.S. Army’s Project Manager Mission Command (“PM MC”) Blue Force Tracking (“BFT-1”) program. Comtech continues to perform engineering services, satellite network operations and program management through a Firm Fixed Price (“FFP”) contract with Time & Materials (“T&M”) and Cost Reimbursement elements. Option Period Three’s performance period begins April 15, 2020 and ends April 14, 2021, and the contract provides for one additional twelve-month option period, exercisable by GSA.

“We are pleased the Army continues to leverage Comtech’s expertise in providing high quality support for the BFT sustainment,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our team remains dedicated and focused on providing professional support services to the U.S. Army.”

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

