Performance Food Group Company Provides Update on Partnerships and Corporate Actions

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Performance Food Group Company (PFG or the company) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced several updates on actions it has taken during the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

“ During the COVID-19 pandemic we have made important decisions to protect the organization,” said George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & CEO. “ Many of these moves are opening new lines of business and providing important resources to the communities and customers we serve. There are other decisions that are difficult for any company to make, but necessary during challenging times. We are confident that we have taken the appropriate steps and look forward to a time when we can resume a more normal operating environment."

An update to the actions our company has made to support our customers and communities and to manage our cost base include:

Adding agreements with 13 additional new retail partners, bringing the total new retail partners to-date to 23. PFG is now sharing over 1,100 associates to help keep grocery shelves stocked with food

Distributing groceries to approximately 1,000 grocery locations as PFG builds out its distribution capabilities to this channel

Supporting our customers and communities by partnering with Fahrenheit Advisors to produce a webinar series that offers operator insights in the areas of liquidity, employee management and business strategy – all through the lens of recently passed legislation

Providing online resources and links to assist and guide customers with resources to secure small business loans and access to free safety training courses

Supporting the restaurant industry through the website showmetheeats.com, a publicly available resource showing restaurant locations that are open for business

Continuing and expanding our partnerships with local foodbanks to meet the growing food insecurity across the country

The company has taken the following measures to protect its long-term financial position:

Furloughed or eliminated a total of approximately 3,000 positions across the organization

Deferred 25% of senior management’s base compensation and 25% of board of directors' cash fees for the period commencing on April 6, 2020, through December 31, 2020 or at such time as approved by the Compensation Committee

Further reduction in capital expenditure activities

These actions are in addition to the previously announced items disclosed in the March 30, 2020 press release including:

Drew $400 million from the $3.0 billion credit facility which was put to cash on the company's balance sheet

Suspended our share repurchase program

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution centers, over 20,000 talented associates and thousands of valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

