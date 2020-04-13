Agenda for Children and Care.com Form Partnership in Response to COVID-19 Impact on Essential Workers in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenda for Children announced a new partnership with Care.com today, in continuation of ongoing efforts to support essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership supports essential workers in Louisiana in finding safe, accessible in-home childcare, while also providing opportunities to work or volunteer as a caregiver. Residents across the state of Louisiana who are essential personnel in need of childcare, or who are interested in becoming caregivers, now have access to a 90-day free premium membership to Care.com.

Starting today, both essential workers looking for in-home childcare, and residents interested in providing care, may visit https://Louisiana.care.com to enroll, create profiles, and begin to find care or work. All prospective caregivers are subject to Care.com’s extensive background and safety checks. While the majority of childcare services available through Care.com are fee-based, the Louisiana portal gives caregivers the ability to volunteer their time, should they seek to give back during the public health crisis.

“I want to extend our deepest gratitude to healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store employees, and everyone else who works in an essential industry,” said Agenda for Children President, Jen Roberts. “Their critical work helps keep us healthy and safe, and I am proud that we can have some small role in connecting these essential staff to childcare through Care.com.”

“Many families are struggling to find childcare in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis because their usual childcare center has closed, or they work at times when most centers are closed,” said Agenda for Children CEO, Dr. Anthony Recasner. “We are very thankful to Care.com for their generosity in offering their services during this crisis, to connect background checked caregivers to those in need.”

Care.com CEO, Tim Allen, said, “As we are seeing in communities everywhere, we are all dependent on the incredible men and women working these essential frontline jobs, and equally clear is that doing their jobs is dependent upon access to quality, reliable childcare. In Louisiana, one of the most impacted states, those essential workers need all the support we can give them and we applaud Agenda for Children for making this possible across Louisiana, including hard-hit New Orleans. This partnership is one of our first with a non-profit organization and we hope others will follow suit and reach out to us; Care.com is ready, willing, and able to help.”

About Agenda for Children

Agenda for Children is a 36-year-old child advocacy organization based in Louisiana with offices in New Orleans, Mandeville and Houma. It is the Louisiana Department of Education’s Child Care Resource and Referral Agency for twelve parishes in Southeast Louisiana. Child Care Resource and Referral services help families find child care that meets their specific needs, and provide free professional development to thousands of early childhood educators every year. Agenda for Children has been working closely with state agencies, employers and child care centers to make it easier for families to find childcare during the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.agendaforchildren.org.

About Care.com:

Available in more than 20 countries, Care.com is the world’s leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to be paid and obtain professional benefits. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com’s industry-leading products—from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).