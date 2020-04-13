cbdMD Receives NSF International’s Good Manufacturing Practice Registration

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBD Industries, LLC, the wholly owned manufacturing and distribution subsidiary of cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A), was recently added to NSF International’s dietary supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registration. GMPs are guidelines that provide a system of processes, procedures and documentation to assure a product has the identity, strength, composition, quality and purity that appear on its label. In September 2019 NSF International announced it had begun providing a wide variety of independent testing, verification, auditing and certification services to manufacturers of consumer products containing hemp and hemp-derived CBD. NSF International independently registers manufacturers as meeting GMP requirements.

cbdMD produces a comprehensive line of hemp extracted, THC-free*1 CBD products including tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, bath bombs, and pet products. The company maintains manufacturing, warehousing, and office facilities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“As a company who has been committed to following GMP from the start, obtaining the NSF GMP registration proves cbdMD is setting a new standard for trust in a product market where it is needed,” said Scott Coffman, Co-CEO of cbdMD. “Along with our Superior Broad Spectrum formulations, we believe that achieving the difficult to attain NSF GMP registration sets the company apart from the competition and tells consumers that cbdMD provides consistent quality for those seeking reliable, unadulterated hemp-derived broad spectrum and CBD products.”

GMP registration from NSF International may also provide guidance for major retailers while regulators decide how to best protect consumers of hemp-derived supplements.

“In the current landscape, big box retailers and many other sellers require objective assurance that hemp supplements meet the U.S. GMP requirements,” Coffman continued. “NSF GMP registration further demonstrates our commitment to that goal.”

The NSF International’s GMPs were developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 21 CFR part 111 regulation on dietary supplement manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

“The GMP mark indicates that an NSF International auditor has entered a facility, reviewed relevant documents and processes, and deemed the facility compliant with GMP regulations for production,” said David Trosin, Managing Director, Health Sciences Certification at NSF International. “We’re very pleased to grant NSF GMP registration to cbdMD’s manufacturing facility.”

cbdMD will begin leveraging the NSF GMP Registration mark across the company’s websites and applicable marketing collateral immediately.

cbdMD’s Superior Broad Spectrum CBD products are available to consumers at the company’s retail website, www.cbdMD.com.

New wholesale customers can make inquiries through the cbdMD wholesale page. Current wholesale account holders may make purchases through regular channels.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Supercross, and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of “Team cbdMD.” To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About NSF International

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates new language standards and tests and certifies products for the water, food, health sciences, and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using valid scientific analytical tools.