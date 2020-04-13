Life Image and Dicom Systems partner to enable the Alaska Native Medical Center in enhancing telehealth and teleradiology for Native populations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Image, the world’s largest medical evidence network for clinical and imaging data, announced that the Alaska Native Medical Center (ANMC), operated jointly by the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium (ANTHC) and Southcentral Foundation, selected the company as its image exchange and network access provider to enhance the Anchorage-based hospital’s capability to provide telehealth and teleradiology services throughout Alaska and beyond. As an acute, specialty, primary and behavioral healthcare provider, ANMC provides comprehensive medical services to Alaska Native and American Indian people living in the state. More than 60% of ANMC’s patients live in rural communities and depend on telehealth and teleradiology for their diagnostic services.

This new deployment at ANMC is further validation of the strategic partnership between Life Image and Dicom Systems, a leader in enterprise imaging interoperability and workflows. Since 2014, the Dicom Systems Unifier platform has enabled ANMC’s radiology group to read remotely and send back diagnostic reports electronically. The two companies’ combined networks and integration capabilities will provide ANMC with accelerated interoperability and drive new levels of workflow efficiency. As the flagship hospital for the Alaska Tribal Health System, ANMC also works with more than a dozen healthcare facilities in remote areas of Alaska and medical centers in Washington state that require image exchange through the cloud using Life Image. In addition, ANMC now has access to Life Image’s network of 10,000 U.S. clinical facilities that connects to 150,000 U.S. providers with 58,000 global clinics.

“ANTHC’s mission is to meet the unique health needs of more than 175,000 Alaska Native and American Indian people living in our state,” said John Dolbinski, Director of Medical Imaging Services of ANTHC. “Our medical center is the state’s main referral site as an Adult and Pediatric Level II Trauma Center, and provider of primary and specialty care. Increasing our capabilities in telehealth, teleradiology, data exchange and connections beyond Alaska are critical to fulfilling our mission.”

“Life Image is a natural choice for ANTHC as we are tightly integrated with Dicom Systems as a strategic partner,” said Matthew A. Michela, President and CEO of Life Image, “Both our companies bring complementary capabilities to enhance telehealth and improve access to care. The Life Image Interoperability Suite brings imaging and data connectivity to remote outposts and access to a broad network in the United States and across the world.”

“Dicom Systems is proud to further enhance our enterprise imaging solutions for ANTHC,” said Florent Saint-Clair, Executive Vice President of Dicom Systems. “The partnership with Life Image allows us to deploy a powerful combination of intra- and extra-mural interoperability across ANTHC’s network. Critical medical data is now seamlessly compatible among disparate health systems, which has proven more important than ever in an urgent, connected healthcare environment.”

About Life Image

Life Image is the world’s largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large-scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry-leading interoperability standards to connect 10,000 facilities with more than 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices, and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments, and analytics platforms. Life Image is the parent company of Mammosphere, a patient engagement platform that empowers women to take control of their breast health by storing all their breast imaging in one secure, online location.

For more information about Life Image, please visit www.lifeimage.com, visit its blog and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Dicom Systems

Dicom Systems provides Enterprise Imaging solutions that simplify IT workflows and interoperability. The features-rich Unifier platform delivers functionality such as intelligent routing, SSL-based DICOM, and HL7 integration tools, DICOM Modality Worklist, archiving and de-identification through on-premise, private cloud and leading cloud providers like Google Cloud and AWS. Proven at worldwide deployments, Dicom Systems is recognized by top healthcare enterprises, government agencies and partners for next-generation Enterprise Imaging. To learn more, visit www.dcmsys.com.