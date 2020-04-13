IPValue Management Affiliate Licenses Kioxia Corporation to Patent Portfolio Acquired from Elpida Memory

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. (“IPValue”) today announced that its affiliate Longitude Licensing Ltd. (“Longitude”) has granted Kioxia Corporation (“Kioxia”) a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to Longitude’s patent portfolio of more than 1,400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe. Kioxia is a top tier semiconductor supplier offering flash memory and SSDs for a wide range of distinguished customers globally.

The Kioxia deal continues Longitude’s string of success in licensing in the high technology market. “Since acquiring the Elpida Memory patents in 2013, Longitude has concluded a number of significant deals with the portfolio, generating over $250 million dollars from licenses,” said John Lindgren, CEO of IPValue.

“We are pleased to have licensed Longitude’s Elpida Memory patent portfolio to Kioxia on mutually agreeable terms,” said Joe Villella, Chief Licensing Officer of Longitude. “Kioxia joins a growing list of leading companies that have taken a license to Longitude’s Elpida Memory portfolio.”

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.