BWR Innovations Partners with Leading Technology Firms to Develop a Thermal Sanitation Unit Highly Effective on Viruses and Bacteria

FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Water Resolute (BWR) Innovations, a company focused on the automation and innovative use of fuel cell technology, has developed a line of small, mobile, fuel cell generator sanitation systems. The sanitation system combines heat with UV-C light to inactivate a full spectrum of biological contaminants, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, leaving no residue or lingering odor. Compared to hand cleaning alone, these heaters will provide more uniform sanitization coverage and significantly less risk of material compatibility issues.

“BWR Innovations has developed a novel approach to sanitize facilities and equipment, including critical Physical Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers in hospitals and care facilities”, according to Dr. Joel Jorgenson, the CEO and founder of BWR Innovations. “We have mobile fuel cell energy carts that can deliver up to 10kW of immediate power, providing energy to heat a designated room to 60℃ (140℉), which has proven to inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

The Fuel Cell Thermal Sanitizer developed by BWR effectively integrates components derived from multiple technologies, some of which are highly proprietary:

Hydrogen generators which produce ultra-pure hydrogen for fuel cell utilization

Fuel cells which utilize hydrogen to generate electricity and thermal energy

Resistive heaters which convert electricity to thermal energy for primary thermal sanitization

UV-C light for secondary sanitization

Telemetry allowing remote operation and monitoring

The fuel cells create electricity for electric heaters, UV-C lights, and air distribution fans. The portable thermal sanitation design produces up to 20kW of heat to sanitize facilities and equipment from viruses and bacteria, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This amount of heat exceeds the normal electrical capacity of buildings, requiring a new type of power source. Utilizing hydrogen produced on-site allows the fuel cell generator to deliver the electrical power necessary to sanitize, independent of the power constraints in place at a given location.

“The technology being incorporated by BWR and its partners is proven and commercial ready,” said Dr. Jorgenson, “We are working diligently to bring thermal sanitation to market. There is a tremendous need globally for a cost effective, reliable sanitization unit that can operate entirely independent of the available power grid and building infrastructure”.

Robert Schluter, President of Element 1 Corp. stated “e1 is very enthused to see its highly proprietary hydrogen generation technology being utilized in such a critical application. We look forward to working with our partners in bringing thermal sanitation to market at scale”.

A copy of the BWR Innovations white paper on thermal sanitation may be found at: https://bwr-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/bwr-thermal-energy-sanitation-white-paper-2020-04-09.pdf

