Wabtec and Tronix3D Partner to Provide PPE for Local Health System

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) and Tronix3D are partnering to provide much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for Excela Health, a leading health system provider of advanced medical care in Pennsylvania. The partnership is leveraging additive technology to produce 1,000 face shields for the hospital this week, which are critical for frontline healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ As a 150-year-old member of the greater Pittsburgh community, we have a responsibility to support our first responders during these unprecedented times by allocating resources to combat COVID-19,” said Rafael Santana, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wabtec. “ Wabtec and Tronix3D are applying rapid innovation and advanced additive technology to produce critical PPE quickly for hospital staff at this time.”

The two companies designed the PPE for fast and easy assembly to facilitate expedited delivery to healthcare workers. Wabtec and Tronix3D are leveraging resources throughout Western Pennsylvania to produce the face shields in large quantities. Tronix3D’s team in Mt. Pleasant, PA used its 3D printer to build the headgear assembly, which easily snaps onto the clear plastic shields cut at the Wabtec’s Innovation labs in Erie, PA. Both companies are donating labor to produce the face shields. Following the first batch of 1,000 face shields, Wabtec will assemble the PPE over the coming weeks at its Grove City, PA plant.

“ This partnership is an excellent opportunity to use additive technology for the betterment of our communities in this time of crisis,” said Buck Helfferich, President of Tronix3D. “ By working with Wabtec, we can quickly provide local healthcare workers the equipment they require to safely care for those in need.”

Wabtec and Tronx3D plan to produce up to 1,000 face shields a week to support Excela and other local first responders. Both companies are speaking with healthcare organizations throughout the region to assess their needs for PPE as they work to treat patients.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for freight and transit rail. Drawing on nearly four centuries of collective experience across Wabtec, GE Transportation and Faiveley Transport, the company has unmatched digital expertise, technological innovation, and world-class manufacturing and services, enabling the digital-rail-and-transit ecosystems. Wabtec is focused on performance that drives progress, creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The freight portfolio features a comprehensive line of locomotives, software applications and a broad selection of mission-critical controls systems, including Positive Train Control (PTC). The transit portfolio provides highly engineered systems and services to virtually every major rail transit system around the world, supplying an integrated series of components for buses and all train-related market segments that deliver safety, efficiency and passenger comfort. Along with its industry-leading portfolio of products and solutions for the rail and transit industries, Wabtec is a leader in mining, marine and industrial solutions. Wabtec has approximately 27,000 employees in facilities throughout the world. Visit the company’s new website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.

About Tronix3D

Tronix3D is the greater Pittsburgh area’s first high-volume, 3D-printing contract manufacturer. Based in Mt. Pleasant, PA, Tronix3D offers prototype, pre-launch, and production services in polymers and metals. Tronix3D serves both private and public sectors. The company is ITAR Registered, NIST 800-171 Compliant, and Joint Certification Program (JCP) Certified. The company is fostering career development in the additive industry through its partnership with the Westmoreland County Community College’s Advanced Technology Center. Visit the company’s website at: www.tronix3d.com.