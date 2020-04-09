HyperX Sponsors Online USL eCup: Rocket League Edition

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced its sponsorship of the USL eCup: Rocket League Division tournament. The tournament was launched to engage fans and create a fun online competition while live on-field matches are postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. HyperX will be providing Cloud Alpha S gaming headsets to each of the 32 captains representing teams from the USL Championship and USL League One. The 16 teams that make it to the knockout stage will receive additional headsets to give away to their fans.

As part of the sponsorship, HyperX will participate in advertising activations during both the group and knockout stages. USL will also include HyperX in social posts and outreach during the Rocket League tournament, while tournament broadcasters will give HyperX shoutouts during the event. Visually, the scoreboard with include a HyperX clock wrap and other visuals during gameplay.

“We are excited to be part of the USL eCup and supporting online match play,” said Stephanie Winkler, strategic marketing manager, HyperX. “During this time where social gatherings are being hosted virtually, HyperX shares the sentiment of the gaming community to help ensure the safety and health of gamers and their families.”

Match Play Schedule:

48 USL Rocket League group stage matches (continuing through April 10 )

16 knockout stage matches (starting on April 13 through April 25)

Group stage competition follows a best of three matches rule with winners moving on to the knockout stage, which are scheduled to be best of five matches. The tournament is held online and can be viewed across the United States on ESPN Digital Platforms.. Additional details about the USL Rocket League tournament can be found at its online hub. For more information about HyperX and its gamer grade headsets and accessories, visit www.hyperxgaming.com/us.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 65 million memory modules, 10 million gaming headsets and one million keyboards worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hyperx/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/kingstonhyperx

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, Kingston Technology Company, Inc. 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, 714-438-2791 (Voice). Press images can be found in Kingston’s press room here.

Kingston, the Kingston logo, HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About USL

The United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, possessing more than a decade of experience in bringing the world’s game to communities across the United States and Canada. Overseeing the USL Championship (USSF Division II), USL League One (USSF Division III), and USL League Two (Pre-Professional), the organization is built on a proven and recognized model in international football and counts more than 125 clubs in its membership.

Based in Tampa, Fla., the USL has grown during the past decade into a model organization with strong corporate partnerships and stable organizational leadership. It features a dedicated staff of more than 60 professionals across 17 departments ranging from operations, digital, communications and club services, each of which provides unparalleled support to member clubs and outside partners. Sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the USL is #UnitedForSoccer, moving the game forward in North America.