Armed Services YMCA and Care.com Partner to Provide Access to Childcare for Military Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

WOODBRIDGE, Va. & WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) and Care.com have partnered to provide access to childcare for the more than 25,000 service men and women who are members of the ASYMCA and who typically depend on the organization’s childcare programs which have now been closed due to school closures, state/local regulations, and/or base restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the partnership, ASYMCA members – whether working on the frontlines and in need of childcare or able to work as a childcare provider to those frontline families – will have free 90-day premium memberships to Care.com.

Effective immediately, ASYMCA members can access a special portal – https://asymca.care.com – to enroll either to find childcare or to become a childcare provider in service to other ASYMCA families. Enrolling caregivers are subject to and must pass Care.com’s extensive background and safety checks. While childcare services are not typically free of charge, the portal gives ASYMCA members the ability to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, providing additional support to families.

In making the announcement, William French, Vice Admiral, USN (Ret), President and CEO of ASYMCA, said, “As shelter-in-place orders take effect in the majority of states and with schools closed throughout the country, many military families are left struggling to find adequate care for their children. We are proud to launch this partnership as a way for service members, who must still report to duty, to connect with child care providers in their area through the Care.com platform.”

Care.com CEO, Tim Allen, said, “Coming from a military family, I know how much families depend upon the ASYMCA’s childcare programs and can only imagine the strain their closures are putting on these families while they step up to the frontlines in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. As Care.com works with leaders in various states and communities around the country to help families on the frontlines find childcare, we are honored to play a role in ensuring that our military families across the country remain top of mind and get the care they need.”

About Armed Services YMCA

The Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA) is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2019, ASYMCA engaged more than 250,000 participants in its programs and delivered more than 1.3 million points of service to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family®. Visit www.asymca.org to join us in supporting military families.

About Care.com:

Available in more than 20 countries, Care.com is the world’s leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to be paid and obtain professional benefits. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com’s industry-leading products—from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC company (NASDAQ: IAC).