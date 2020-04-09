Bluecore Named Google Cloud’s ‘Technology Partner of the Year for Retail’ for the Second Year in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluecore, the retail marketing technology company that more than 400 retailers rely on to launch highly personalized campaigns at scale, today announced that it has been named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Retail, for the second year in a row.

Bluecore was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem for giving retailers the ability to launch highly personalized campaigns that result in driving repeat purchase and increase brand loyalty.

This year also marks the deepening of Bluecore’s relationship with Google Cloud, with the first of a series of joint initiatives between the two companies. In April, Bluecore and Google Cloud will be co-hosting the first DTC Collective--an invite-only conversation among top retail executives, led by Carrie Tharp, VP Retail of Google Cloud, and Bluecore CEO Fayez Mohamood.

Bluecore’s patented technology is designed specifically for retailers and built natively on Google Cloud, whose infrastructure is designed to scale digital performance across enterprise brands with a direct-to-consumer business model. As a result of the partnership, retail marketing organizations--once reliant on legacy technologies and internal departments to access and action customer data--are able to launch personalized, insights-driven campaigns within minutes.

“ We appreciate the recognition from Google Cloud as we continue the valuable work we’re doing together,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO, Bluecore. “ Our team is pleased to be able to continue to bring our solution to Google Cloud customers and expand our relationship with a series of thought leadership and actionable customer insights for retailers.”

Currently in use by more than 400 retailers, including Express, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, TomboyX and Bass Pro Shops, Bluecore leverages Google Cloud to surface actionable insights at the intersection of 500+ million customer profiles and a combined product catalog of over 150 million products.

Bluecore’s machine learning models then determine each shopper’s lifetime value, product affinities, receptivity to discounts, likelihood to convert, and other traits to inform the best next communication. Marketers can act on these insights and create strategies in Bluecore’s campaign workflow within minutes, creating personalized shopper communications via email or during a shopper’s experience on a brand’s ecommerce sites.

“ We’re delighted to recognize Bluecore as the 2019 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Retail,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “ Retail customers can leverage Bluecore’s AI- and analytics-driven marketing tools on Google Cloud to better identify customers’ needs and habits, ultimately helping to connect shoppers with the content and products they want. We look forward to a continued partnership with Bluecore to help retail organizations modernize their data and marketing practices with the cloud.”

This announcement follows the recent publication of Bluecore’s research study with Forrester Consulting, which highlights the need for retailers to leverage technology that allows them to offer their customers the personalized experience that retailers get from working with Bluecore and Google Cloud.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a marketing technology company that’s reimagining how the world’s fastest growing retail brands transform casual shoppers into lifetime customers. Through its patented retail data model and the recent release of Bluecore Communicate™ and Bluecore Site™, brands are now able to personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email and ecommerce shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with an intelligent, AI-driven workflow, allowing brands to manage these communications through a single interface. In 2019, the company bet big on itself when it introduced the industry’s first shared-success pricing model. It’s now credited with doubling email revenue, and increasing customer retention, lifetime value and overall speed to marketing for more than 400 brands, including Express, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Teleflora, TomboyX, and Bass Pro Shops.