Salary Finance Adds SpringFour To Its Financial Wellness Benefits Platform To Deliver Local, Customized Financial Support

BOSTON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salary Finance, the leading global provider of financial education and salary-linked benefits for employees, announced today that it has added SpringFour, an award-winning social impact fintech company, to its platform. With the addition of SpringFour, Salary Finance is able to provide free referrals to local financial resources for customers experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 health crisis and beyond. Referrals to local non-profit or government resources, which will be provided through Salary Finance’s customer support team, are customized to the needs of each person.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times around the world,” said Dan Macklin, CEO, Salary Finance. “With many people experiencing financial uncertainty and hardship, we are relieved to know that, through SpringFour, we are still able to provide additional services to people in need. In our recent study of nearly 3,000 US workers, we found that more than 40 percent were dealing with financial stress - a percentage that has undoubtedly increased since the beginning of the health crisis and the economic fallout we are currently living through. While affordable credit access is not as easy to come by in a down economy, we want to ensure that every Salary Finance customer is able to make strides toward financial dignity.”

SpringFour’s S4pro technology provides easy access to local financial resources that Salary Finance customer service agents can share with consumers who need financial assistance. The cloud-based tool enables Salary Finance to provide customized service and referrals with real-time access to thousands of local resources for employees of partnered employers who are experiencing financial hardship. Employees can contact Salary Finance’s customer service team to discuss options they have for financial relief and are provided with a list of resources that have been vetted by SpringFour. Last year alone, SpringFour saved referral customers thousands of dollars each in areas like prescription medication, utility bills, and groceries.

“These are uncertain times and the financially vulnerable population in the United States is growing. In partnering with Salary Finance, we have an enormous opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s lives and ease the financial stress they are feeling,” said Rochelle Nawrocki Gorey, co-founder and CEO, SpringFour.

About Salary Finance

Founded in 2015, Salary Finance is an award-winning organization that partners with employers to offer financial wellness solutions that help employees improve their financial lives. A company underpinned by a social purpose, we're driven by an ambitious mission in the US: to help 10 million Americans out of debt and into savings. Salary Finance is a United Way Worldwide corporate partner and works with over 500 of the world's leading employers. To learn more, please visit www.salaryfinance.com/us. Salary Finance branded loans are offered by Axos Bank®, Member FDIC.

About SpringFour

Founded in 2005, SpringFour is a Certified B Corporation and social impact FinTech company focused on bringing financial health resources to consumers through innovative call center and direct to consumer applications that are used by the financial services industry. Every year SpringFour's suite of products provide more than 1 million referrals to local resources and financial health solutions that help consumers improve cash flow, payment performance, and financial wellness.

With nationwide coverage and over 14,000 vetted resources, no other company provides the depth and breadth of reliable data and go-to-knowledge for consumers who need help managing cash flow. For more information, visit springfour.com.