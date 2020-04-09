Elanco, VetNOW Collaborate to Expand Access to Veterinary Care, Relieve Impact of COVID-19

GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) and VetNOW announce a collaboration providing veterinarians access to an industry-leading telemedicine platform so they can maintain service to animals and owners – including specialist consultations - during a time when the industry is challenged to find new ways to connect.

“ The practice of veterinary medicine is changing, and COVID-19 is catalyzing that change. Clinics need that innovation right now, but it must be able to help their practices long-term,” said Jeff Simmons, Elanco president and CEO. “ VetNOW is a global leader in telemedicine, which facilitates closer relationships with pet owners, meeting them where they are. Veterinarians are the center of all we do at Elanco, and telemedicine keeps them at the center of pets’ lives.”

Through a collaboration with Elanco, veterinarians in the US and Canada enrolling in VetNOW can access the first two months of service free. Providing a full-scale digital ecosystem, VetNOW helps veterinarians continue to provide clients many of their practice services while adhering to social distancing and industry practice recommendations.

Dr. Apryle Horbal, a veterinary pioneer who is one of 21 board-certified specialists in her field, started VetNOW to address the need for specialists for her state-of-the-art veterinary hospital. Since then, VetNOW has grown into a virtual care platform providing veterinary telemedicine services using proprietary, high-definition technology.

VetNOW allows veterinarians and veterinary clinics to offer their clients unlimited virtual follow-ups, prescriptions, and urgent care in real-time via video or chat. Additionally, VetNOW allows general practice veterinarians to connect with globally recognized specialists in fields such as critical care, oncology, neurology, and cardiology. Designed for both small animal and large animal veterinarians, VetNOW services are accessible via Internet connection in a city, suburb or farm.

While today’s situation provides a unique stimulus for veterinarians to engage in telemedicine, there is application beyond the current environment when considering the segment of pet owners that do not regularly visit a veterinary clinic, the continued shift toward convenience throughout our society, and advances in technology to enhance the experience. This collaboration is the latest example of Elanco’s commitment to helping support the needs of animals.

“ Every day is a challenge for veterinary practices right now, which is why we are proud to offer the immediate ability for the veterinary community to access their patients and clients through VetNOW anywhere and anytime,” said Dr. Apryle Horbal, VetNOW’s founding CEO and a board-certified equine veterinary dental specialist. “ We’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand across the entire US and Canada since the Covid-19 crisis began, and our weekly onboarding sessions have more than tripled. This partnership will ensure that more veterinarians keep their doors open during this difficult time and that we are able to provide reassurance that all animals can safely receive quality care when they need it most.”

VetNOW is fully accredited by the Healthcare Information Management and Systems Society (HIMSS), and is compliant within the Veterinary Client Patient Relationship (VCPR).

“ Even before COVID-19, we were seeing a shift in how pet owners approached care. For example, 30 percent of pet owners in the US don’t regularly see a veterinarian,” said Dr. Tony Rumschlag, head of Consulting Veterinarians for Elanco. “ So, telemedicine can be a tool to meet pet owners’ changing expectation of pet care, ultimately facilitating more connectivity between Elanco, pets and veterinarians. This is an opportunity for us to help our veterinarians address critical needs both immediately, and over the long term.”

To learn more, veterinarians should contact their Elanco sales representative or visit vetnow.com/Elanco.

