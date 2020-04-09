Fusionex Wins Contract with One of the World's Largest Logistics Powerhouses

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multi-award-winning data technology specialist Fusionex has won a multi-year contract with a major international logistics conglomerate, in which it will utilize its state-of-the-art digital solutions to further enhance customer experience and achieve improved business insights.

The client is a decades-old logistics group with more than 350,000 employees in over 200 countries that provides integrated services and tailored, customer-focused solutions for managing and transporting letters, parcels, goods and information. In its commitment to tackle complex digital challenges, the client has chosen to partner with Fusionex to modernize its customer experience.

Fusionex will be providing cutting-edge solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and Automation to advance the client’s existing platform, logistics systems and daily operations, to name a few. An AI-powered virtual sales assistant will be made available to address customer requests, solve problems and manage shipment orders to create futuristic experiences – ones that are virtually fully automated.

The client will also incorporate Fusionex GIANT’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA), shifting their operations from reactive to proactive, as well as transforming their processes from manual to autonomous. This will allow customer shipment orders to be seamlessly integrated into the client’s back office system. As the virtual assistant (VA) and AI platform is available 24/7, it will help the client stay responsive to incoming queries as well as manage a greater volume of customer interactions. In doing so, this will widen the funnel and increase the probability of converting visitors into customers.

Additionally, the VA and AI platform’s scalability, aided by Machine Learning, will allow it to handle hundreds of thousands of shipment orders at any given point in time, resulting in long-term sustainability to cope with increasing traffic. Yet, beneath this sophisticated technology lies a VA that is easy and natural to interact with, much like a real-life attendant. With this seamless integration, the client’s end-customers will not need to install another app on their mobile phones.

“We are thrilled to be working with the client to help simplify, transform and integrate advanced digital technologies into their core operational ecosystem and processes. In this hyper-connected world where consumers expect immediate results, it is crucial that our client is able to prioritize their customers at the heart of their digital supply chain. We at Fusionex believe that our innovative AI-powered solutions will be able to help our client overcome bottlenecks (congestion and spikes in customer requests), enabling the discovery of new opportunities, enhancing customer experiences and therefore reshaping what is possible in the logistics industry,” said Fusionex Group CEO Dato’ Seri Ivan Teh.

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award-winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex’s data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex has been identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

To learn more about Fusionex, visit www.fusionex-international.com