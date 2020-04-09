Conway Corp and Lightsource BP Announce 132 Megawatt Solar Project

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Conway Corp Board of Directors approved a 20-year purchase power agreement with Lightsource BP, a global solar leader, at its April 3, 2020 meeting. The agreement is for the development of a 132 MWdc solar energy project in White County, Ark.

Lightsource BP will finance, build, own and operate the facility and will deliver the solar energy it generates to Conway Corp under the fixed-rate power purchase agreement.

The Happy Solar project is located on 700 acres near Happy, Arkansas, approximately 55 miles northeast of Little Rock. It will supply clean energy to Conway Corp’s customers in the city of Conway and will generate enough electricity to power more than 21,400 homes. The project will also play a role in reducing the city’s carbon footprint by the equivalent of CO2 emissions from 35,270 fuel burning cars.

“We are committed to providing safe, reliable, affordable and innovative and environmentally sound service to our customers. This solar project checks all of those boxes,” Conway Corp Chief Executive Officer Bret Carroll said. “We know this project is a great long-range strategy in our continued efforts to serve our customers with excellence.”

In addition to providing fixed, low-cost power, the project will create 250 jobs during the construction of the facility.

Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas for Lightsource BP, said: “We applaud Conway Corp for taking the lead in delivering the many benefits of solar energy to its customers and look forward to our continued collaboration as we work to bring this exciting project online. We believe renewable and affordable solar energy is an important part of the state’s future energy mix, and we’re dedicated to making it a positive contribution to local communities.”

With Lightsource BP’s model of developing, owning and operating their projects, the company is committed to be a long-term partner of the local communities in Arkansas. Their approach includes community engagement, maximizing local benefits, and development of a site-specific long-term land management plan that will optimize environmental benefits of the project in order to help improve the land. The project is expected to go online at the end of 2022.

About Lightsource BP

Lightsource BP is a global leader in the financing, development and management of large-scale solar energy projects. We are a 50:50 joint venture with BP and our purpose is to help drive the world’s transition to low carbon energy through competitively priced and sustainable electricity. With solar set to increase tenfold in the next 20 years, Lightsource BP is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth and aims to enact real change on the global energy landscape. Our ambition is to deliver 10 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2023. Our team comprises 500 industry specialists, active across 13 countries. We provide a full-service to our customers from initial site selection and permitting through to long-term management of projects. Lightsource BP in the U.S. is headquartered in San Francisco, with development offices in Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston. For more information visit lightsourcebp.com.

About Conway Corp

Conway Corp operates the city-owned utility system in Conway, Ark. The company provides electric, water, wastewater, cable, internet, telephone and security services within the Conway city limits. Conway Corp was created in 1929 when the Conway City Council organized the corporation to operate the city's electric light plant to raise revenue to help keep Hendrix College and Central Baptist College in Conway. The company’s mission is to exceed customers’ expectations and to produce and deliver safe, affordable, reliable, innovative and environmentally-sound utility and telecommunication services while enhancing the quality of life in the community. More information is available at conwaycorp.com.