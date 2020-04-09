Sangamo Announces Closing of Biogen Collaboration Agreement

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of stock to Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and that the global licensing collaboration agreement with Biogen for the development and commercialization of gene regulation therapies for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, neuromuscular and other neurological diseases is now effective. Under the terms of the collaboration, Sangamo has received $225 million from the purchase by Biogen of newly issued Sangamo stock and will receive an upfront license fee of $125 million from Biogen no later than May 8, 2020. Additionally, Sangamo is eligible to earn up to $2.37 billion in other development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, including up to $925 million in pre-approval milestone payments and up to $1.445 billion in first commercial sale and other sales-based milestone payments. Sangamo is also eligible to earn tiered high single-digit to sub-teen double-digit royalties on potential net commercial sales of products arising from the collaboration.

“The Biogen transaction exemplifies our strategy to partner assets when we believe that a collaborator’s financial resources and clinical and therapeutic area expertise will enable more rapid development and availability of new treatments to patients,” said Sandy Macrae, Sangamo’s CEO. “Importantly, with the addition of the upfront consideration from this agreement, we believe we have the balance sheet strength to execute on our wholly owned and partnered development programs through multiple important milestones, including the potential filing of the BLA for SB-525 for hemophilia A.”

