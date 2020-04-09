Five9 Empowers Canadian Insurance Provider to Migrate 1,200 Agents to Work Remotely

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that the company assisted a leading Canadian provider for home, automobile and business insurance to swiftly move 1,200 agents to work remotely as COVID-19 work from home mandates increased.

“The agility of the cloud empowers contact centers to quickly pivot to a completely remote workforce,” said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “Luckily for this business, they had already made the move to the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center and were equipped to immediately support a work from home model – keeping their employees safe and healthy without any disruption to their customers or brokers.”

Additionally, the insurance provider is leveraging Five9 Workforce Management powered by Verint that allows the business to maintain forecasting and scheduling for remote staff. Managers are also utilizing quality management solutions to continue to monitor, score calls, and ensure compliance all while working from home.

“Companies that have adopted the cloud have the ability to scale and adapt at rapid speeds, which is a major benefit especially during these unprecedented times,” continued Burkland. “Five9 is proud to support businesses by offering solutions that maintain ‘business as usual’ service levels, agent experiences, and customer experiences, even when facing these unusual circumstances.”

