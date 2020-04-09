Vizient Announces Agreement with One Network Enterprises to Bring Increased Resiliency, Transparency and Collaboration to the Health Care Supply Chain

IRVING & DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient, Inc. and One Network Enterprises today announced an agreement to bring increased resiliency, transparency and collaboration to the health care supply chain. The agreement will facilitate the rapid development of a two-sided marketplace that adds visibility and improves collaboration between health care organizations and suppliers around the forecast, inventory availability and consumption of goods. The platform is expected to launch by April 20 at no cost during this crisis to Vizient’s health care members, distributors and suppliers.

“Vizient has always worked toward improving supply chain efficiency, and the digital supply chain solution we’re launching with One Network is the latest example of those efforts,” said Steve Downey, group senior vice president, supply chain operations for Vizient. “With this new offering, Vizient members will be able to make better purchasing decisions that will reduce the impact of demand spikes and supply shortages, and will improve the overall service level and financial performance of the supply chain for all members of the community.”

Once launched, the new platform will be able to track supply delivery timeliness and order completion, stock-out risks and location-based alternatives when a natural disaster or other disruption in the supply chain occurs. In addition, it can help Vizient members identify alternative products to source during supply disruptions.

One Network’s services are designed for complex supply chain planning and execution, and provide transparency, security, collaboration and performance optimization. “We are excited to bring our network platform to Vizient members, a community focused on serving the patient and maximizing their positive outcomes,” said Greg Brady, Founder and CEO, One Network Enterprises. “One Network’s platforms have been successfully deployed in industries such as our Humanitarian Aid Network for infectious diseases in Africa, as well as retail, grocery and automotive. Just like in those industries, we’re confident that our services will help increase visibility and resilience in the health care supply chain for medical supplies, lab supplies, pharmaceuticals and implants.”

Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the nation and its membership represents $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Members interested to learn more, including participating in a webinar on April 16 at 11 a.m. CT, can log in to the member dashboard on vizientinc.com.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network’s machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels, and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build, and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Health Care, Public Sector, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.