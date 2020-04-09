Avaya Enables 2 Million Remote Workers for More Than 11,000 Companies Worldwide, Responding to COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on people and organizations around the globe. Companies large and small have had to quickly adapt to new ways of working while addressing massive increases in customer inquiries and the need for help. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has moved quickly to enable companies, schools, governments and organizations of all kinds to adapt to working from anywhere. Every day more and more people are connected, collaborating and continuing to be productive while staying safe, based on the speed at which Avaya has been able to respond.

In response to COVID-19, the company has empowered 2 million staff members to work from home for its customers around the world. These customers are benefitting from the complimentary 90-day access licenses Avaya has offered to pivot their office-based contact center agents and others to work remotely while maintaining exceptional levels of customer engagement. Avaya has helped over 11,000 organizations in just a few weeks, including Humana, IBM, Boston Scientific, the FDIC, General Atomics, Hainan Airlines, Carlson Wagonlit, Gateway Health, Deutsche Telekom, Texas Children’s Hospital, Westcon, Teleperformance, government agencies, and many more who rely on Avaya as their trusted partner helping them successfully manage through the crisis.

“No other company has the breadth and capabilities we have to enable remote workforces on a global scale where we are dealing with workforces in the tens of thousands, in some cases even more,” said Jim Chirico, president and CEO of Avaya. “Our immediate priority is to make a positive impact in any way we can to help our customers with business continuity, transition their workers to a work from anywhere environment and help ease the extreme emotional and mental stress this crisis is causing for their workers and their customers.”

Teleperformance is a global leader in digitally integrated business services, with over 331,000 employees in 80 countries, and a long-time Avaya customer. “Teleperformance remains focused on the health and safety of our employees. The well-being of our people must come first, and for this reason, Teleperformance has significantly expanded the deployment of home-based agents to now upward of 100,000 – a great option to protect employees from exposure and ensure business continuity for clients,” said Dev Mudaliar, Group CIO, Teleperformance. “Simpler, Faster, Safer has certainly taken on new meaning in these extraordinary times, all over the world, our Work-at-Home solutions have been implemented to ensure business continuity and flexibility for Teleperformance clients. Teleperformance is pleased to partner with industry technology leaders like Avaya to help power our highly reliable and adaptable infrastructure. Avaya’s remote agent solutions have provided us the capability to rapidly mobilize at home users, and deliver the same customer experience as a traditional brick and mortar contact center.

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom has enabled thousands of its employees to work from anywhere with Avaya technology. “Thanks to the support from Avaya, within four days we were given the ability to enable an additional 7,000 employees at our service centers to work from anywhere,” said Jörg Meinunger, Deutsche Telekom IT. “Our agents are now in a position to provide our customers with comprehensive advice from the home office and help them with their questions and alleviate uncertainties. This enables us to always focus on the needs of our customers, even in challenging times like the ones we are currently experiencing.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is contending not only with responding to the significant economic impacts of this crisis to small businesses all over America, but managing that response with employees that are all now required to work from home. Avaya quickly provided the solutions to enable hundreds of staff members to support the huge increase in inquiries and requests and do so while working from anywhere.

For comprehensive information on Avaya’s programs to assist organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the company’s global COVID-19 technical hotline for customers and partners, please visit the web page.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at http://www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom