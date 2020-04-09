MITRE Wins Five-Year Renewal of U.S. Department of Homeland Security Contract to Operate FFRDC

MCLEAN, Va., & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has renewed its contract to operate the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute™ (HSSEDI), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC). The five-year contract runs through March 2025 and reflects an evolving and expanded mission set for both the department and HSSEDI.

" MITRE has been a trusted partner to DHS for more than a decade, working on some of the nation's toughest challenges," said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO. " The mission space of the homeland security enterprise is vast, and our top priority is to support DHS across its operational components while helping them stay ahead of emerging threats and technologies.”

DHS created HSSEDI in 2009, choosing MITRE to operate the institute as its primary systems engineering resource, providing access to deep technical expertise for all the agency's operational and headquarters components. HSSEDI delivers practical solutions and recommendations through a combination of research and direct project work, spanning DHS headquarters and component organizations.

" We're proud of our decade-long record of delivering technical expertise and innovation across DHS, and we're honored to continue this important relationship," said Jerry Hogge, senior vice president of MITRE Public Sector. " We will continue to deliver the full depth and breadth of MITRE's innovative programs and technical capabilities including our R&D labs, and our robust relationships with industry and academia to provide value to our federal partners and the public."

" Today, HSSEDI helps DHS develop and fine-tune the capabilities needed to prevent terrorism, secure and manage the nation’s borders, enforce and administer immigration laws, safeguard and secure cyberspace, and ensure resilience to disasters," said Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director of HSSEDI. " That includes everything from integrating law enforcement data and hardening the border, to strengthening the resiliency of America’s critical infrastructure, and securing and protecting soft targets."

As an FFRDC, HSSEDI is an independent and objective entity, free from organizational conflicts of interest, and well positioned to help coordination among federal, state, local, tribal and territorial agencies, as well as private sector and non-governmental organizations.

