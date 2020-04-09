Veritone Launches DraftClips.com to Give Sports Fans Free, Unprecedented Access to Exclusive College Football Footage

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, together with ExpressVPN, today announced the launch of its 2020 pro football draft experience portal, DraftClips.com.

Leveraging Veritone Digital Media Hub and powered by Veritone aiWARE, DraftClips.com provides fans with free access to exclusive collegiate football clips and highlights of elite players projected to be selected early in this year’s professional football draft, which begins on April 23, 2020. The site is designed as a library of video clips from college football games that can be easily searched by sports fanatics who want to find, re-watch and analyze plays from this year’s top draft prospects. With more than 30,000 high-resolution clips sorted by excitement rating, hundreds of hours of video footage from the last four college football seasons, and multiple angles from key plays, DraftClips.com provides unmatched access to fans who look to sports as a means of restoring normalcy during these unprecedented times — which are noticeably marked by a lack of live sports content.

“As the exclusive licensing partner for many collegiate and professional sports properties, Veritone currently has the largest collection of iconic sports content in the U.S.,” said Ryan Steelberg, President and co-founder of Veritone. “With the support of our sponsor, ExpressVPN, and our collegiate partners, we are thrilled to provide fans with unprecedented direct access to rich college football content prior to the upcoming pro football draft. As the draft boards are debated and finalized, we hope the fans will enjoy this access to these future professionals’ college game highlights.”

DraftClips.com features hundreds of hours of college football content that are highly curated, indexed and organized to allow users to easily explore many of the finest moments from the college careers of more than 150 professional football hopefuls. Whether fans want to search for specific players and teams, touchdowns and celebrations, fumbles and sacks, or even dancing mascots, DraftClips.com provides a simple user experience for search, discovery and viewing of all of these moments.

“With much of the world currently practicing social distancing, most people are turning to their devices and heading online for entertainment,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “As an advocate for safe access to online content of all types, ExpressVPN is excited to partner with Veritone to bring sports fans a new way to enjoy football and virtually interact with the draft from the comfort of their own homes.”

“Taking place virtually for the first time ever, the 2020 professional football draft is sure to be anything but ordinary. Football, though, is a century-old lightning rod with a profound ability to rally our nation during even its most challenging moments,” said Steelberg. “Veritone is proud of the athletes who make this sport and this country great. We are excited to announce this new platform for fans to interact with and enjoy football despite this unusual season.”

For more information about and to access the DraftClips portal, please visit DraftClips.com.

