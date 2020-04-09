ErisX Advances Strategic Relationship with Fidelity to Expand Access to Digital Assets

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ErisX is expanding safe and regulated access to digital assets through familiar investing tools, by collaborating with Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC (Fidelity Digital AssetsSM). Fidelity Digital AssetsSM can now access the ErisX spot market, increasing the breadth of accessible liquidity available to Fidelity Digital Assets’ customers.

While ErisX works with individual and institutional investors that value surveilled, fair and professionally-run market centers, the ErisX model has always included intermediaries as a way for digital assets to be a part of an investor’s broader portfolio. The addition of Fidelity Digital Assets brings a stable of vetted institutional investors that want increased access to Bitcoin liquidity.

“We believe in the crypto ethos of accessibility to all on equal terms and about leveling the playing field for everyone,” said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX. “Our time-tested and proven central limit order book ensures that the best price on the market is available to everyone. We are thrilled to have Fidelity Digital Assets’ support for our transparent market model.”

“We’re excited to deepen our strategic relationship with ErisX and to give our clients more liquidity in their digital asset trading,” said Terrence Dempsey, Head of Product for Fidelity Digital Assets. “We believe ErisX’s central limit order book exchange model is critical to the maturation of crypto markets. Coupled with their technical aptitude, accessible order sizes, and a robust regulatory framework, ErisX is an attractive solution to securely access digital assets.”

About ErisX

ErisX offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access digital asset spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, ErisX offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world’s largest trading firms and financial institutions, ErisX brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class. ErisX, Eris Exchange, and the ErisX and Eris Exchange logos are trademarks of the Eris Exchange group of companies.

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements.

About Fidelity Digital Assets

Fidelity Digital Asset Services, LLC (“Fidelity Digital Assets”), offers U.S.-based institutional customers a full-service enterprise-grade platform for securing, trading and supporting digital assets, such as bitcoin. Fidelity Digital Assets combines the operational and technical capabilities of the broader Fidelity organization with dedicated blockchain expertise to deliver a completely new offering for institutional investors. Learn more at http://fidelitydigitalassets.com.