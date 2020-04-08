1000 Men Empowerment Group Has Partnered With Simple Medical Benefits Service to Provide Tele-Medical Services

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Bruce Johnson, motivational speaker and Founder of 1000 Men Empowerment Group, a non-profit organization, which assists veterans, men, women and youth in transition, as well as provides job opportunities, has joined as a partner with Simple Medical Benefits (SMB) to provide Tele-Medical services.

Mr. Johnson is excited to announce that for only $16.95 a month (plus a one-time activation fee of $10.00) members can talk with a licensed doctor over the phone or face to face via video app any time 24/7.

The doctor will diagnose and treat common illnesses such as a cold, flu, upper respiratory infections and more. Doctors can also call in prescriptions at no cost as needed whether the patients have insurance or not, however the cost of the prescription would be to the patient.

Mr. Johnson also says, “We live in a time where Health Care is prime topic in news around the world as COVID-19 has taken our country and entire world by storm, waging an all-out war on unsuspecting citizens. As a Houstonian and with our partners around the world, we’re here to help our Frontline Responders, Hospitals and Nursing Homes in any way we can.

As a partner, Mr. Johnson felt the need to share with (SMB) to offer benefits to as many people as this is a viable and inexpensive solution that would benefit many. (SMB) is not an insurance plan and there are no hidden fees, contracts or long-term commitments, which should be welcomed news and a sigh of relief to households around the world. Please visit 1000menempowermentgroup.com for more information on the Home Page Reference (SMB1000).