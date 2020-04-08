KBRA Releases Research – Coronavirus (COVID-19): Headwinds for U.S. Title Insurers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases research which examines the implications of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as it relates to the U.S. title insurance sector.

KBRA believes that COVID-19 will generate headwinds for U.S. title insurers during the remainder of 2020 but reiterates our stable outlook for the sector. And while title insurers’ balance sheets are vulnerable due to elevated exposure to equities, the expected surge in mortgage refinancings should offset investment declines, leading to the sector’s ninth consecutive year of net income (NI). However, we expect some of the smaller and independent title insurers with elevated equity holdings to experience more significant challenges.

For 2020, KBRA has reduced its premium and profitability expectations for the sector. As title insurance premium revenues are directly connected to the volume of mortgage originations. A decline in large commercial premiums will also be significant, as KBRA has noted the commercial real estate market is being meaningfully affected.

KBRA continues to monitor the direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the insurance sector. Please refer to our recent publication, KBRA Monitors COVID-19 Credit Impact by Sector for more details.

