Nexway AG: Bitdefender™ launches its next-generation Consumer Reseller Portal powered by Nexway™ Monetize.

PARIS & KARLSRUHE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexway, a leading software and service company for e-commerce and payment, has announced that Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in 150 countries, has selected Nexway Monetize and its unique Reseller Module as the online platform for its B2B partner management.

Bitdefender is expanding its distribution network and now offers IT Resellers the opportunity to self-register on the Bitdefender Consumer Reseller Portal, a branded portal dedicated to its consumer products. The territories currently covered by this Reseller Program are France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

This unique portal powered by Nexway is an online platform for professionals willing to resell Bitdefender solutions to individuals and small businesses.

Once their official reseller status has been validated by Bitdefender’s teams, resellers have access to a dedicated space to order, manage and track their licenses.

The portal is also designed to support subscription business models and MSP Partner integrations with a unique billing plan feature.

Resellers benefit from a loyalty program that rewards high volumes and premium status. As a unique selling point, the Consumer Reseller Portal enables an incentive program to increase brand loyalty and offer stickiness. All end-users acquired by an elected Reseller are eligible for a commission on future renewals, upsells and cross-sell.

Through this, Resellers not only earn a commission on the initial sales but also on the future renewals and upgrade done directly or indirectly by Bitdefender and Nexway. Monetize Reseller Module is supporting the identification, calculation, and emission of the commission to the reseller, enabling the Bitdefender Reseller incentive program.

Bitdefender is willing to simplify and automate reseller acquisition with an easy-to-maintain solution. Nexway is providing payment facilities, order management, payment processing, fulfillment and invoicing.

To master Bitdefender's range of solutions and better serve their customers, they can access additional information on the major online threats through product sheets and literature.

« With Nexway, Bitdefender can easily support their reseller acquisition efforts through a unique platform that allows self-onboarding of applying resellers and directly assign them to a discount status. The Monetize Reseller Module helps them identify and track revenues from their Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the course of subscription renewal », says Pierre-Henri Paulhe, VP of Account at Nexway. « This is a very unique set of features that contributes to a better strategic alignment between software companies and their partners».

“Nexway is granting us the capacity to automate the management of our network of partners and maximize our recruiting efforts. Our incentive program is designed to reward our most prolific and successful Resellers and Nexway is giving us complete support to enable such program ” Maxime Habert, Régional Sales Director, Consumer at Bitdefender, stated.

Bitdefender Consumer Reseller Portal features

● 24/7 License purchase, fulfillment & settlement: real-time order control, payment processing, fulfillment, invoicing.

● Simplified, automated reseller acquisition and day-to-day management.

● Set of practical services and tools plus unique loyalty-building features: Monitoring performance and managing status, volumes, and discounts.

● Revenue attribution on subscription renewals: For each additional sales (upsell / post-purchase cross-sell) or renewals, Bitdefender and Nexway are able to track the end-user acquisition source and automatically allocate with a commission according to the reseller incentive program.

● Sales support tools: Marketing materials available to resellers to increase their sales, such as leaflets, product sheets, SKU chooser, visuals, POS, posters, product displays, ready to use e-mailings.

● Dedicated technical support: Resellers have access to a toll-free number and a dedicated email address to contact Bitdefender’s assistance.

● Online continuing education: With Bitdefender's online platform, the reseller can access sales training on Bitdefender solutions at any time, as well as training on major online threats and other content.

Looking for new ways to boost online sales and expand your distribution network?

Discover how Nexway can help you boost your B2B sales initiatives!

CLICK HERE!

About Nexway

Nexway AG is a leading e-commerce and payment player, combining technology and managed services and offering solutions to software, video games, services, and retail companies to run and maximize their online sales worldwide. The company is based in Karlsruhe and listed on the Frankfurt Stock exchange (Ticker: NWAY, ISIN: DE000A2E3707).

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for the smart connected home, mobile users, modern businesses and their networks, devices, data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Discover the Bitdefender Consumer Reseller Portal here: https://resellerportal.bitdefender.com/